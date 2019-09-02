The world is at its highest risk of a global catastrophe in decades thanks to an unpredictable resumption in the global nuclear arms race.

Veteran defence and security analyst Brian Toohey has warned that talk of war between the West and China and Russia, along with brinkmanship with North Korea and Iran, has escalated the conditions that can lead to catastrophic accidents and mistakes.

Adding to the potential for disastrous nuclear consequences, Mr Toohey’s latest book to be published this week, reveals that “many missile control systems can now be hit by a wide range of previously unknown cyber-warfare tools available to terrorists, hoaxers and governments”.

The book, Secret – The Making of Australia’s Security State, outlines a terrifying situation where nuclear weapons continue to exist in massive numbers, in the hands of governments with no framework to regulate their use, movement and deployment.

President Vladimir Putin has escalated the arms race with a 2018 declaration that Russia was developing “supposedly invulnerable delivery systems for nuclear weapons”.

President Putin later released a video of a supposed prototype being tested.

“These systems are unlikely to materialise because Russia can’t afford them, however it could afford to smuggle warheads into target countries,” Mr Toohey explained.

Mr Toohey does not excuse China’s “abrasive behaviour” in the South China Sea, which was adding to tensions already exacerbated by trade “wars”.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has exacerbated the tense international situation with rhetoric declaring he wants America to have more nuclear weapons than anyone else.

President Trump had approved the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, which emphasised the integration of nuclear and non-nuclear warfare in the US’s military doctrine, training and exercises.

The US abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which also allows it to put these weapons in western Europe as well as much closer to China.

Mr Toohey quoted International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons ( ICAN) leader Beatrice Finn’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech: “The only rational course of action is to cease living under conditions where our mutual destruction is only one impulsive tantrum away”.

As well as government actions, Mr Toohey’s book also lists a frightening history of nuclear false alarms and accidents from the Cold War years to the present.

“Human error is ever-present. What is clear is that the risk remains of an accidental nuclear war started by missiles launched in error,” he states.

Nuclear near misses

In 2007, despite strict safety protocols, six, nuclear-armed cruise missiles were mistakenly loaded onto a B-52 bomber at the US Minot Air Force Base.

“The plane sat on the tarmac unguarded overnight and then flew 2400 kilometres to another base where it was nine hours before a maintenance crew realised the weapons were live”.

The Union of Concerned Scientists reported that nuclear war was narrowly averted in 1983 when a Soviet officer was confronted with early-warning data indicating that the US had launched five nuclear missiles. Instead of notifying his superiors the officer decided it was a false alarm and took no further action.

The UCS concluded: “If a different officer had been on duty, the false alarm could easily have turned into a catastrophe”.