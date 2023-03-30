Sydney’s Vivid Festival heads underground

Live

A series of deserted railway tunnels running beneath Sydney’s CBD will soon transform into an electronic dance music and light extravaganza.

The 900-metre underground labyrinth will open to the public for the first time for this year’s Vivid festival set to kick off in May.

“Secret passageways will be lit, and pulses of electronic dance music will ring out across eight rooms,” organisers announced on Thursday.

The “underground spectacular” is part of more than 300 light works that will feature in Vivid’s line-up with each space “representing a different human experience and associated colour”.

“Dark Spectrum will fuse a dynamic musical soundtrack with the latest in laser, robotics, lighting and visual technology to transform the disused Wynyard Station train tunnels in a truly one-of-a-kind experience in a venue that has never been open to the public,” organisers said.

“(It will) take its audience into a new time and space.”

Richard Neville, managing director of Mandylights the company behind the creation of Dark Spectrum, said the project has been in development over the past three years.

“We’ve taken the latest in laser, robotics and lighting technology, the intensity of a music festival and the originality of an art exhibition and packed it all into almost a kilometre of underground tunnels,” he said.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said the experience will allow guests to explore the relics of Sydney’s industrial past and understand the city in a whole new way.

“I am excited we get to shine a light on unknown spaces across the city,” Ms Minervini said.

-AAP