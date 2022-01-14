Entertainment Arts Spider-Man comic page sells for $4.6 million
Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8 has sold for a record $A4.61 million.
A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book has been sold at auction for a record $US3.36 million ($A4.61 million).

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at $US330,000 ($A452,641) and soared past $US3 million ($A4.1 million) on Thursday (local time), came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

Also on Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $US3.18 million ($A4.36 million), putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

