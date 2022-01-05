Archibald Prize-winning artist Craig Ruddy dies, aged 53

Live

Artist Craig Ruddy, who won the Archibald Prize with his striking portrait of actor David Gulpilil, has died aged 53 after contracting COVID-19.

He died on Tuesday at his home in Bryon Bay with his partner, actor Roberto Mezo Mont, at his side.

“It is with the heaviest of tender hearts we let you know that last night Craig left his body peacefully at home in Roberto’s arms,” said a post on his Facebook page.

“We have lost the most divine human that gave so much to our communities, the creativity, the inspiration, the pure love and plenty of dance.”

