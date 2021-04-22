Entertainment Arts Indigenous stories of Wonder Women light up Sydney Opera House
Updated:

Indigenous stories of Wonder Women light up Sydney Opera House

Indigenous stories are lighting up the Sydney Opera House sails for the Badu Gili exhibition. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

One of Australia’s most iconic landmarks is playing canvas to works by a group of Indigenous female artists.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House were on Thursday illuminated for day one of the ongoing projection exhibition Badu Gili: Wonder Women.

“Badu Gili – meaning ‘water light’ … is a free daily experience that explores ancient First Nations stories in a spectacular six-minute projection,” organisers say.

Works by six artists make up the 2021 projection series, which is a collaboration of the Opera House and the Art Gallery of NSW, marking the latter facility’s 150th anniversary.

The sails will illuminate each evening on rotation in the third chapter of Badu Gili, which has been held previously in 2017 and 2018.

The artists featured are Marlene Gilson, Judith Inkamala, Sally M Nangala Mulda, Marlene Rubuntja, Elaine Russell and Kaylene Whiskey.

Topics:

Badu Gili Sydney Opera House
Follow Us

Trending Now

indonesia submarine bali
Desperate search for missing submarine enters second day
Bunnings vaxhouse? Hardware giant could be drafted to aid vax rollout
bobcat attack video
Man throws rabid bobcat across front lawn to save wife in dramatic viral video
india flights
India flights slashed amid worrying surge in coronavirus cases
Six charged over alleged NDIS fraud scheme after raids across Western Sydney
victoria police freeway
Victoria Police community marks anniversary of Eastern Freeway tragedy
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video