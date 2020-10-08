Entertainment Arts A 700-year-old Yuan Dynasty scroll sells for $58.3 million

A 700-year-old Yuan Dynasty scroll sells for $58.3 million

The Chinese scroll Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback from the period of Chinese Yuan Dynasty, by Ren Renfa. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A 700-year-old Chinese painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty has fetched 306.6 million Hong Kong dollars ($58.3 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong.

The two-metre scroll, titled Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback, is by Ren Renfa, a renowned Chinese artist and government official.

The painting depicts the princes riding horses, together with four attendants.

One of the princes is Li Longji, who later became the longest-reigning Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty.

The scroll has been documented in imperial collections and bears a collection of seals, including those of several emperors.

In 1922, the Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback was transported out of the Forbidden City by Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, after the fall of Qing dynasty.

The artwork was initially estimated to sell between 75 million and 120 million Hong Kong dollars.

Many of Ren’s 21 paintings are held in museums or owned by private collectors.

“This painting depicts the story of the five drunken princes after they had a very happy time and then they got drunk and went back home,” said Sally Fong, a specialist of classical Chinese paintings at Sotheby’s.

“Among the five princes, one of them is the future emperor. In this painting, we can see that he was depicted as the one who can tolerate the drunkenness, to go back home together with the other drunken princes.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

rain flooding victoria october
Flooding in Victoria, wild weather moves to NSW, Tasmania
australia budget 2020 women
Coalition ministers deny federal budget overlooks women
Donald Trump’s coronavirus record at heart of US vice-presidential debate
Mathias Cormann nominated for OECD secretary-general
william tyrrell inquest
William Tyrrell’s sister tells inquest she will become a detective and solve abduction mystery
iselect accc fine
iSelect fined more than $8m after admitting duping customers
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video