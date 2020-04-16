The whole world is adjusting to working from home.

Teachers are taking lessons via FaceTime as their students squirm and wriggle at the kitchen table under the watchful eye of a parent, who’s also trying to balance conference calls and spreadsheets from the home office.

It’s no different for infamous artist Banksy, whose trademark is public art painted under the shroud of darkness and the mask of anonymity.

The UK artist used Instagram this week to demonstrate just how restless he’s getting during the COVID-19 lockdown – and how much he’s getting on his partner’s nerves.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” Banksy wrote as the caption to a five-photo post that shows his trademark rats climbing all over his bathroom.

The rats are regulars in his work, and have sometimes been interpreted as symbols of the artist’s mark: Its public appearance is eradicated from one spot, just to appear in another.

Ever had a rodent infestation that, when you kill one, two more reappear in its place?

His work is regularly priced at more than $1 million – in October 2018, Girl with Balloon sold at auction for $1.8 million.

It self-destructed moments after the gavel landed, shocking onlookers.

Banksy has never revealed his identity, although the internet is full of rabbit holes if you care to follow them.