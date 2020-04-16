Entertainment Arts Banksy unveils latest artwork – in his bathroom
Updated:

Banksy unveils latest artwork – in his bathroom

Banksy street art
Banksy's famous rats have made another appearance. Photo: Flickr
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The whole world is adjusting to working from home.

Teachers are taking lessons via FaceTime as their students squirm and wriggle at the kitchen table under the watchful eye of a parent, who’s also trying to balance conference calls and spreadsheets from the home office.

It’s no different for infamous artist Banksy, whose trademark is public art painted under the shroud of darkness and the mask of anonymity.

The UK artist used Instagram this week to demonstrate just how restless he’s getting during the COVID-19 lockdown – and how much he’s getting on his partner’s nerves.

View this post on Instagram

. . My wife hates it when I work from home.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” Banksy wrote as the caption to a five-photo post that shows his trademark rats climbing all over his bathroom.

The rats are regulars in his work, and have sometimes been interpreted as symbols of the artist’s mark: Its public appearance is eradicated from one spot, just to appear in another.

Ever had a rodent infestation that, when you kill one, two more reappear in its place?

His work is regularly priced at more than $1 million – in October 2018, Girl with Balloon sold at auction for $1.8 million.

It self-destructed moments after the gavel landed, shocking onlookers.

Banksy has never revealed his identity, although the internet is full of rabbit holes if you care to follow them.

Trending Now

notre dame fire one year
One year after horror fire, Notre Dame’s bell tolls for medics
crown china class action
Crown Resorts stands down 11,500 casino staff
bushfire royal commission
Royal commission begins into harrowing ‘black summer’ of bushfires
Coronavirus restrictions to remain for at least a month: Scott Morrison
Peter Dutton wants review of UN bodies after coronavirus
morrison turnbull book
Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull