From Warhol to Van Gogh: Take a virtual tour of these famous galleries

A number of the world’s biggest museums and art galleries are offering virtual tours of their collections in a bid to keep culture alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are already on your third run rewatching Friends, it might be time for a change in your digital scenery.

Google Arts and Culture is a platform that houses the some of the most famous artworks on the planet from more than 2000 galleries all over the globe.

The Guggenheim museum is as equally known for its ground-breaking architecture as it is for the artwork that it houses.

Erected in the 1970s, the cylindrical building is currently hosting artwork by subversive American fine-art photographer Catherine Opie.

Other talents, including conceptual artist Glenn Ligon, are also showing at the famed Manhattan gallery.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands boasts the largest collection of artwork by Vincent Van Gogh.

More than 200 paintings, 500 drawings and 750 letters by the Dutch master – this gallery is required viewing for art aficionados everywhere.

Contemporary art fans rejoice.

MoMA is known for cutting edge, modern and engaging art but it also houses some of the most famous artwork in the world.

Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Pablo Picasso’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon can be found at MoMA, alongside work from Andy Warhol and Cindy Sherman.

Head back to 525BC with this digital collection of ancient Greek artefacts.

The museum houses every artefact discovered on the Acropolis rock – from the Greek Bronze Age to Byzantine Greece.

Since the building was re-opened after renovations in 2009, it has welcomed more than four million visitors.

This gallery showcases some of Monet’s biggest artworks.

A little-known fact is that collections in Orangerie were chosen and arranged by Monet.

Enjoy a baguette on the couch as you click through this quiet Parisian gallery that features works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Picasso, Henri Rousseau, Henri Matisse, Andre Derain and Amedeo Modigliani.

Art or animals?

Back home, zoos all over the country have begun live-streaming their enclosures to the public in a bid to brighten the days of those stuck at home.

Zoos Victoria has given viewers an inside look into the daily lives of penguins, lions, giraffes and, most importantly, the adorable newborn snow leopard cubs.

Since the actual enclosures are much bigger than what the camera shows, Zoos Victoria recommends coming back a little later if the enclosures look empty.

This is perfect viewing for bored kids and adults who are “working” from home.