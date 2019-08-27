Entertainment Arts The Chinese artist who has lived a life as the ‘Invisible Man’
Updated:

The Chinese artist who has lived a life as the ‘Invisible Man’

Liu Bolin, the 'Invisible Man', has made a career out of blending into his surrounds. Photo: Dan Andrews/Facebook
Matt Johnson Matt Johnson @matte_johnson
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Who knew a disappearing act could look so compelling?

Chinese social activist Liu Bolin has made a career out of vanishing into a multitude of surrounds, and now, the ‘Invisible Man’ has appeared in Australia for the first time.

The artist’s carefully crafted self-portraits, which see him covered in intricate body-painted designs, have been a staple of the international art scene for more than two decades.

liu-bolin-invisible-man
Bolin’s first works were produced in a former Chinese artists precinct that was destroyed by the country’s government.

It’s a form of protest against the Chinese government’s tense relationship with its citizens – or ‘the forgotten people’ – and his commentary on the country’s recovery from the Cultural Revolution.

Bolin has collaborated with esteemed artists including Jean Paul Gaultier, Annie Leibovitz and Jon Bon Jovi, and produced commissions for the United Nations.

An exhibition of 50 of his chameleon-like works is featuring as the centrepiece of this year’s Ballarat International Foto Biennale, in country Victoria.

But before its opening last weekend, the Chinese artist had the chance to construct a final piece in front of Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he fell victim to the city’s notably frenetic pace and sporadic weather conditions.

liu-bolin-invisible-man
The Chinese artist has camouflaged himself among an array of different surrounds, including vibrant balloons.

“He can place himself in front of almost anything and make himself invisible. Provided it doesn’t move,” Mr Andrews wrote on Facebook.

“True to form, Melbourne’s weather kept changing – meaning more shades of paint had to be layered onto Liu’s face and clothes to match the sunlight.

“Seagulls, trucks and tourists kept getting in frame – but six hours later, the photographer finally got the shot.”

The artist’s work is on display until October 20, but you might want to take your opportunity early – it might take some time for you to actually spot the ‘Invisible Man’.

liu-bolin-invisible-man
The Chinese artist is in Australia for the first time to promote his exhibition at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale in Victoria.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Off the field and into bed: Concussion also damages sexual performance
Jackson Hole summit
While Canberra ignores the RBA, the world pays attention
Overdue bill.
Almost a third of Australians struggling to pay their bills
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle shares her ‘sweetest’ summer entertaining and reading tips
MTV VMAs 2019: Red carpet best and worst dressed celebrities
record low interest rates here to stay
Why record-low interest rates are here to stay