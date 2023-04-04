Emilia Clarke swaps dragons for aliens in Marvel debut

Emilia Clarke is set to make her Marvel debut, following in the footsteps of fellow Game of Thrones alumni.

On Monday, the Mother of Dragons appeared in the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) original series, Secret Invasion.

The show will follow Samuel L. Jackson’s staple Marvel character, Nick Fury, as he joins his allies in a race against time to thwart an imminent invasion of Earth and save humanity.

The invasion threat comes from shape-shifting Skrulls, a race introduced to the MCU in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Fury will be working alongside a friendly Skrull, Talos (played by Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn).

Clarke will have the role of Talos’ daughter, G’iah (pronounced ‘Guy-ah’).

G’iah is briefly in the newly released trailer, appearing only in her human form and uttering one line.

“You don’t know what they have planned for you,” she appears to tell Fury.

G’iah first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, and Clarke said she has since been “hardened” by having a parent who is largely seen as a failed leader.

“There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” Clarke told Vanity Fair.

“She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean?”

G’iah is also not a huge fan of Fury and other humans.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke said.

“There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance.

“You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

Secret Invasion appears packed to the brim with star talent including Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Olivia Colman.

Clarke will not be the first GOT star to enter the MCU.

Fellow former GOT leads Kit Harington and Richard Madden debuted as Marvel characters in the 2021 film Eternals, as Dane Whitman and Ikaris respectively.

Among other GOT alumni who made the transition to the MCU are Peter Dinklage, Iwan Rheon, Finn Jones and Hannah John-Kamen.

Secret Invasion will stream on Disney+ from June 21