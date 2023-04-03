Later this year, guest stars will once again walk through the famed blue door on TV comedy Thank God You’re Here.

The show, which aired for three seasons on the Ten Network from 2006 and had a fourth season in 2009, will make a comeback this year, TV Tonight has confirmed – but there will be a twist in 2023.

The announcement comes after Ten reportedly teased the reboot of the improvised comedy hit at the weekend’s Australian Grand Prix. It was confirmed on Monday by Daniel Monaghan, the senior vice-president content and programming at Paramount ANZ, Ten’s parent company.

“Thank God You’re Here holds a special place in our hearts at Network Ten. It was one of the most talked about shows on Australian television and was responsible for launching and celebrating a wealth of intelligent, lively and hilarious Australian talent,” Mr Monaghan said.

“The show’s fast-paced and quick-witted format resonates, captivates and engages viewers. We’re so excited for the show’s return to our screens and we can’t wait to see what we’re about to walk into next! To put it bluntly… thank God it’s back!”

The first incarnation of the hit show was hosted by comedian Shane Bourne. With its revival, someone else will open the door for a new class of stars – Australian comedian, writer, presenter and actor, Celia Pacquola will hosting the 2023 reboot.

Pacquola said she was “so excited” to take the reins, as she would be in the “best position” to watch the action.

“I can’t wait to send comedians through the big blue door and not have to go through it myself.”

What is Thank God You’re Here?

For those who need a refresher, the premise of Thank God You’re Here is simple.

It involves a string of comedians getting into costume and walking through a blue door. On the other side, they’re confronted with a scenario that they know nothing about.

“Thank God you’re here,” someone will say to the comedian, who will then have to go along with whatever is happening, drawing on their improv skills.

Occasionally the greeting will be changed, depending on the scene.

“Thank God a new generation is here!” said Michael Hirsh of Working Dog, the production company behind the show.

“We loved making Thank God You’re Here … and feel the time is right for a new bunch of comedians to go through the blue door. We can’t wait to see this new crop of funny people bull—t their way out of sticky situations.”

The ensemble cast behind the door must try their best to challenge the comedian, all while keeping a straight face.

Contestants do one scenario on their own, before reuniting with the other contestants for a group scene. Then, a winner is crowned.

Ten is yet to provide a screening date for the rebooted show.