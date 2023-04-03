Hugh Grant has revealed which of his previous acting projects he’d wipe from existence if he could.

The British actor, who has accumulated more than 70 acting credits over his career, named 1988 made-for-TV movie The Lady and the Highwayman as the movie he’d erase from his acting CV if given the chance.

Grant made the admission on The Late Late Show With James Corden while promoting Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves with co-star Chris Pine.

Playing a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Corden and Pine, Grant faced eating ‘worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie’ if he didn’t answer Corden’s question: “If you could erase one movie from your IMDB page, what would it be?”

IMDB is an online database that contains general information about movies, ratings, and screen industry members.

Grant hedged before answering, telling Corden he would “happily shred” his entire IMDB page because he “specialised in being bad” for decades.

But when Pine pressured him to name a film, Grant caved.

“As you know as someone in the industry, [it’s] one thing for me to say I was bad, but I can’t bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad,” he said.

“That’s my dilemma.”

But after a moment to think, Grant named The Lady and the Highwayman as the movie he’d like to see gone from his filmography.

“I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy, low-budget, bad wig, bad hat, I looked like [1960s cartoon character] Deputy Dawg,” he said.

“When I’m tense … my voice goes up two octaves … and it’s poor.

“But I apologise to all my wonderful colleagues on it.”

Following Grant’s admission, host Corden chose to eat a scorpion rather than answer who was the worst guest he’s had on the show, while Pine ate boiled cabbage and locusts rather than rank his co-stars from the 2014 movie Into the Woods.

Grant’s issues with former co-stars

Unlike Pine, Grant has proven he has no issues with rankling his former colleagues in the past.

Despite his apparent reluctance to embarrass his former co-stars on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor has previously dished the dirt on his female co-stars, particularly Drew Barrymore.

In a mid-March interview with Wired, Grant criticised Drew Barrymore’s vocal performance in their 2007 romcom Music and Lyrics.

“I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” he said.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.

“But having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock and roll.”

In response, Barrymore uploaded a clip of herself singing to Instagram, dedicating the performance to Grant.

Although the video seemed to be all in good fun, the actors have had a rocky relationship in the past, with Grant admitting in 2016 Barrymore hates him after he “made her cry” while shooting Music and Lyrics.

“She made the mistake of giving me notes,” Grant explained while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.