New series of Neighbours to start filming next month

The cast of Neighbours has announced that a new series of the Australian show will start filming next month

Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, and April Rose Pengilly told the audience of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour at the London Palladium that production will start in April.

The six actors including Fletcher, 65, who played Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Woodburne, 67, were also confirmed for a new chapter of the long-running soap.

Executive producer of Neighbours, since 2013, Jason Herbison, said: “It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio.

“We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents.

“It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17 which will be a huge day for everyone involved”.

Andrew Thompson is also returning as a producer as the new series is set to be filmed at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne.

The suburb, east of Melbourne’s Central Business District, is where the soap has been previously filmed.

Since first airing in 1985, the soap has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

The series was initially dropped by Channel 5 following failure to secure new funding and the broadcaster aired a finale in July before it was revived.

The series, produced by Fremantle, will premiere for free on the streaming service Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

— AAP

