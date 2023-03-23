One of the youngest members of the Coppola family has gone mega-viral in an outrageous new TikTok.

Romy Croquet Mars, daughter of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola and Phoenix singer Thomas Mars (and granddaughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola), took to TikTok this week to share that she had been grounded for a totally relatable reason.

Romy, 16, revealed that she had attempted to charter a helicopter using her father’s credit card to have dinner with a friend.

Keen to seek revenge on her parents, she decided to post to TikTok – a platform on which she is forbidden to have a public account, Romy said.

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” she said.

“I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parent’s biggest rule is that I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.

“Because they don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t matter.”

Little did she know, the video did indeed made her famous.

Her TikTok has since been taken down, and her page made private. But one user re-uploaded the clip on Twitter, where it has been watched 42 million times, and counting.

But it’s not her culinary skills that have caught peoples’ attention.

Viewers’ attention has been drawn to just about everything else in the video.

The TikTok didn’t get off to a great start. Romy first shared that she didn’t know the difference between garlic and an onion – and “had to Google images of onions on (her) phone”.

Romy ended up pulling out a shallot – still not an onion, but a close relative.

In another cheeky moment, she casually pulled out her father’s Grammy and grinned for the camera.

Surprisingly, though, she didn’t display her mother’s Oscar.

Before the video ended, she took one last jab at her parents while introducing her babysitter’s boyfriend to her TikTok.

“This is Ari, my babysitter’s boyfriend. Because my parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents,” she said, adding that she “almost burnt the house down”.

She then told her viewers to stay tuned for part two, where she would actually be making the pasta. But part two never did arrive.

Nepotism grand-baby

Romy is not only a nepotism baby, but a nepotism grand-baby. Her famous family extends back several generations.

Legendary The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola is her grandfather.

And influential composer Carmine Coppola, who also contributed original music to The Godfather, is her great-grandfather.

The Coppola family tree is full of huge Hollywood names.

Nicholas Cage, born Nicholas Kim Coppola, is Sofia Coppola’s cousin.

And actor Jason Schwartzman is also part of the Coppola clan, the son of Talia Rose Coppola and film producer Jack Schwartzman.

Romy’s mother, Sofia, followed in her family’s filmmaking footsteps, having directed films like Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette and The Bling Ring.

Private lives

Despite her success in Hollywood, Coppola has been determined to keep her children’s lives out of the spotlight.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, journalist Guy Lodge noted that her “guard went up” at the mention of her children.

“I don’t want them ever to be jaded,” she said.

“I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood.”