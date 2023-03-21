Rod Stewart gives health update after cancelling Australian show

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he will push ahead with his Australian tour, despite a last-minute cancellation of one of his shows.

The British singer’s latest health update came after he cancelled a performance at A Day On The Green at Mount Duneed Estate, south-west of Melbourne, just hours before he was due to take the stage alongside DACY, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

The 78-year-old said on social media he was “downhearted” that he was “disappointing” fans who had bought tickets.

“Late this morning I was advised I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage!”

But there was a more promising update on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram again, Stewart guaranteed he would be good to go for that night’s show in Adelaide.

In the video shared to his stories, he said he had a “slight setback” because he had strep throat.

“I’m fine now and I’ll be there and looking forward to it,” he said.

Lauper and Stevens are expected to join Stewart at Tuesday’s performance at Adelaide’s AEC arena.

Following Adelaide’s show, Stewart will head to Queensland for two performances at Mount Cotton’s A Day on The Green on March 25 and 26th and then to Sydney, the Hunter Valley and Bowral.

Upsetting Molly Meldrum scene at Rod Stewart show

Last Wednesday, Stewart performed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver arena. Among those in the crowd was Australian music industry legend Molly Meldrum.

There are multiple reports since, and video is circulating online, that Meldrum exposed himself and urinated on the floor at the concert.

It came just weeks after Meldrum “mooned” the audience when he was on stage at an Elton John show.

Peter Ford, 2GB’s entertainment reporter, said Meldrum’s friends and family should find an “effective way” to warn him of his actions. He also advised listeners to have some sympathy for the 80-year-old.

“Molly’s always been given to sort of odd behaviour, but since that fall – which he almost died as a result of – his judgment has been impaired,” Ford said.

Meldrum fell from a ladder in his backyard back in 2011. He fractured his skull and spent months recovering.