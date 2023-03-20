John Wick film to be dedicated to Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves says he is ‘heartbroken’ by the death of John Wick co-star Lance Reddick on the weekend, revealing the latest instalment of the action franchise will be dedicated to the late actor.

Ahead of John Wick : Chapter 4’s Australian premiere this week, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski released a statement confirming the tribute.

Reddick, who starred in all four John Wick movies, as well as acclaimed show, The Wire and the Bosch series, died aged of natural causes at the age of 60.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and Stahelski. said in a joint statement.

“He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

David Simon, creator of The Wire, called Reddick a “consummate professional” and said he was a “lovely soul and a friend”.

“This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate,” Simon said.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Reddick in The Wire was among those who paid tribute to him on social media.

“A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class,” Pierce said.

“A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr, also from The Wire, said he was “shocked and saddened” by his friend’s death.

Famed writer Stephen King said he was halfway through rewatching The Wire when the news of Reddick death broke, saying his his loss was “horribly unfair”.

“Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news,” King said.

Patton Oswalt said Reddick’s death was “unacceptable”. “Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow,” he said.

‘Overwhelming’ support

Reddick’s wife of 12 years, Stephanie Reddick, shared a touching post to his Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” she said.

In addition to film and television, Reddick also lended his talents to video games, including the multiplayer video game, Destiny.