A few days before the launch of the third season of award-winning pop culture phenomenon Ted Lasso, about 1500 entertainment industry connections gathered in Los Angeles to watch the premiere episode.

They crowded inside the Regency Village Theatre for the “silly football show” that has skyrocketed Apple TV+ to new heights and delivered cult status to its stars.

It was a testament to its enduring popularity, and lead actor Jason Sudeikis (who also stars as executive producer on the series), who said he was flattered by the curiosity of a fourth season of his show.

‘Nothing’s a long shot when you believe’

Coach Lasso has a long list of motivational phrases and expressions, which he uses to motivate his AFC Richmond side.

“Believe” is a recurring theme he shares with players and fellow coaches in the locker room.

And that love could definitely get a fourth series over the line but would it include Sudeikis and his team of loyal co-stars after what happens this season?

One of the stars, Brett Goldstein, told a Variety podcast last year that the show is written with an endgame in mind: “That’s how it was always planned … that doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t continue but it’s a kind of three-act conclusion to this story.”

Variety reported that production on the third series was more challenging this time, including “hefty” script rewrites to “meet expectations”.

“The rewrites were the same as we’ve always done,” said Sudeikis, being careful with what he said on his red-carpet interview.

“If anything, the endeavour took as long as it did because of just how dense the stories are.

“While we’re flattered by the curiosity of ‘is this the final season’, the fact is that content wise, if you just go by running time, this season has a season four within itself.”

So what does that mean?

Ted Lasso is at its pop culture peak.

As Variety points out, now that the show has launched, executives at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros TV (which produces it) “are more optimistic that Sudeikis might bring the show back in some form”.

In other words, Ted Lasso is too valuable a product, and they’d be crazy to drop it from their production schedule.

Forbes reported more than 500 million views of its first 20 episodes by September 2021, the same month it clocked back-to-back Emmy awards for the most outstanding comedy series.

It made history for the streamer and, according to Business Insider, evolved into becoming a “must-have” service, something that took Netflix more than a decade to achieve.

Don’t address the elephant in the room … but everyone did

Publicists at the premiere instructed the press corp not to ask the cast about the future of the show, but some just couldn’t help themselves with a few light-hearted replies.

What about a spin-off series with some or any of the cast, and bring back Sudeikis as Ted?

“It’s come to that place where if you made a poster of everyone in Ted Lasso it would be f–king huge,” Goldstein (Roy Kent) said.

“You could do a spin-off of every character.

“I love playing Roy … I have pitched a season-four idea to Jason that he is considering,” he told Variety “with a deadpan expression”.

“The problem is that in season three, five of the main characters die, so my plan for season four is Ted comes back as a ghost, and it’s called ‘Ghost Ted’. He’s haunting the corridors, but he’s just trying to inspire.

“Some people don’t believe in ghosts, and that’s the journey the team goes on is eventually believing in ghosts.

“Jason says he’s only thinking about it.”

Hunt also answers the hard questions about a fourth series.

“My main plan is to not see any of their faces in person for at least a year,” Hunt added about the cast and crew and plans to continue collaborating after season three.

“They’re all very attractive people who are very fun to hang out with. They’re all very good at ordering meals at restaurants.”

Nick Mohammed (Nate) says a happy ending might not be “in the cards just yet for his role”.

Juno Temple, who plays Keeley, gives the strongest indication yet.

“I think nobody knows yet.”

Coach Ted had the final word: “It will always be dictated by the stories.”

Ted Lasso (season three) premieres on Apple TV+ from March 15