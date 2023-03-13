Live

Awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All At Once has finalised its incredible run of success at the 95th Academy Awards, once again claiming a slew of early top prizes.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan both took home best supporting actor awards for their roles in the sci-fi epic.

Presented by last year’s Trot Kotzur (CODA) and actress and singer Ariana DeBose, the pair used their acceptance speeches to thank everyone who helped get them to the ultimate prize in the entertainment industry.

‘Keep your dreams alive’

An emotional Curtis, 64, who is an Oscar winner for the first time after 45 years in the movie business, spoke about her long career which dated back to her first Halloween as a young 19-year-old.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I’m not, I am hundreds of people,” a visibly emotional Curtis said, acknowledging the vast team behind her film.

“We just won an Oscar together!”

She beat Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s, The Whale’s Hong Chau and her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu.

Curtis, who played an imperious IRS auditor bearing down on a Chinese American laundromat owner, thanked her Everything Everywhere cast and crew, saying “we just won an Oscar!”

Daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, she said: “My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar”.

For Quan, he said: “Mum, I just won an Oscar”.

“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!! My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

“They say, stories like this only happen in the movies.

“To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named bebest-animated feature, and a German remake of World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front claimed the trophy for best international feature, best original music score and best production design.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won best animated short while The Elephant Whisperers won best documentary short.

The film Navalny, about the poisoning that almost killed Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for best feature documentary.

Best costume design went to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

More to come.