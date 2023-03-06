Live

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal made a smouldering appearance, shirtless and ripped, at UFC 285 in Las Vegas to shoot fight scenes for the remake of the 1989 movie classic Road House that starred Patrick Swayze.

The 42-year old plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Gyllenhaal took part in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who will star alongside him.

He then faced off with Hieron’s character and slapped him — but not really.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who also stars in the ‘Road House’ remake, stirred up the crowd up as the two faced off.

The UFC 285 at MGM Grand Garden Arena was paused for the shoot, gifting the production a live audience.

During an intermission, a walkout scene with Gyllenhaal was shot.

Amazon Studios’ “reimagining” of the original is directed by Doug Liman and also stars Daniella Melchior and Billy Magnussen.

Filming began in the Dominican Republic in August last year.