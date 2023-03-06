Four days after in-demand Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem performed a superb, emotional tribute package at the Olivia Newton-John memorial in Melbourne, she revealed her next gig.

And it’s way up north this time.

“So excited to share that i have been living on a MOVIE set! in the glorious Whitsundays working away on a beautiful story called Love is in the Air.”

Delta’s not the only one feeling some east coast love.

English actor Jodie Whittaker has landed in Sydney and is filming One Night, her first big drama series role since her departure from Doctor Who last year.

There’s a dramedy, Audrey, featuring actor and disability activist Hannah Diviney (Latecomers), which started production last week.

And former model and teen star Emma Booth is also in the harbour city filming Paper Dolls, a drama about a fictitious girl group.

“It is such an exciting time in television for female-driven storytelling,” she said.

Quite right.

Screen Australia’s Grainne Brunsdon says “these distinct local stories, whether it’s uniquely Australian comedy, suspenseful thrillers or exciting family adventures, highlight how much high-quality drama is being created in our sector at the moment”.

Love is in the Air

It has been a long time between acting roles for Delta (except for a 2018 portrayal of Newton-John in a biopic).

Admittedly, she has been busy making music and touring; while she stunned the MCG performing with Robbie Williams at last year’s AFL grand final.

She has also sat in on the judging on singing competition, The Voice, and is about to grace the cover of the Australian Women’s Weekly.

She is never far out of the public eye.

And now she has scored the lead role of Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business (played by Joshua Sasse).

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be shooting here in the Whitsundays. We’ve been made to feel so welcome by the local community,” said Goodrem, who has been based at Airlie Beach.

“I’m enjoying being back on set, portraying a go-getter like Dana and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences.”

One Night

Filming has started in Sydney and the Illawarra region for this Paramount+ original six-part drama.

Starring Whittaker, Nicole da Silva (Doctor Doctor, Wentworth) and Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), they lead an ensemble cast including George Mason (The Power of the Dog).

One Night is the story of three women – childhood best friends – whose bond was destroyed by the traumatic events of one night, 20 years ago.

Described as a character-driven mystery about female friendships under incredible emotional and existential strain, it’s being filmed against the dramatic backdrop of the New South Wales coastline.

“One Night is sure to engage audiences with its complex intertwining storyline, relatable characters and, of course, the stunning Wollongong coastline as its backdrop,” Ms Brunsdon said.

Audrey

Screen Australia recently announced it has funded five feature films, two television dramas and two children’s projects that will share in more than $7.4 million of production funding.

Among those is Audrey.

And among the cast is writer and actor Hannah Diviney, who shared the thrill of filmmaking and acting on Instagram.

“So I’ve been keeping a bit of a secret… I’m in a movie supported by @screenaustralia – the kind that you’ll be able to go and see a year or so from now in a cinema,” she wrote on February 20.

“We’re filming on the Gold Coast, which is why I’ve been a little quieter than usual. I can’t tell you anything about who’s here with me but I can tell you the film’s called Audrey.

“As someone who still struggles with seeing themselves as an actor or as someone who will have any work other than @latecomers_tv in this space, getting the opportunity to be involved in a feature is …

“Blazing a trail, let’s see where it leads.”

Paper Dolls

Emma Booth (Glitch), Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age) and Ditch Davey (Spartacus) join the cast of Paper Dolls, an eight-part scripted drama for the Ten Network about a girl band called Harlow.

“The scripts are gripping, and I think audiences are going to be really captivated by this story … it’s also a joy to be filming at home again,” Cocquerel said.

“I haven’t shot in Sydney since I started working nearly 10 years ago and it’s so nice be back.”

Adds Davey: “This is a story that peers behind the curtain and shines a spotlight onto the darker and largely unseen corners of the industry.

“Stories like this are vital for safeguarding the future lives and careers of the artists that are the faces of our entertainment industries.”