Famous for her copycat fail impersonations of supermodels, Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s new series, Wellmania, will finally hit our screens this month.

Inspired by the book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness by author and journalist Brigid Delaney, and co-created with Benjamin Law, the eight-part comedy stars Barber as food critic Liv, who is forced to change her ways after a “catastrophic health diagnosis”.

Her mantra – “Live Fast, Die Young” – could well become true, so she goes on a radical health journey to secure her dream job in New York.

Barber, 40, whose acting credits are slim compared to her stand-up comedy career and with an Instagram following of almost 10 million fans, says she’s drawn to projects that centre around “interesting, dynamic and complex lead female characters”.

“That’s exactly what Wellmania is,” said the author of three books and mother of four.

“I’m stoked to be working with Netflix and tell this Australian story to an international audience, and to also be an executive producer so I can boss people around.”

She’s certainly found an audience with this little masterpiece, and it premieres on March 29.

If a comedic wellness journey isn’t your thing, but you’ve still got room for comedy, then Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, returns for a third season.

US comedian and slap-gate target Chris Rock makes comedy history for Netflix’s first global live-streaming event.

And if you’ve moved on from Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter in the $US7.7 billion franchise of the same name, he’s on the big screen playing singer-songwriter Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Paramount+, March 2

Radcliffe playing Weird Al? Yes. And if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, he has nailed the piano-accordion-playing, songwriting impersonator in this biopic.

My Bologna? Eat it? Another One Rides the Bus?

It’s all there. And Weird Al, who produced his own biopic, just took the Producers Guild of America for best TV or streamed movie award.

“Is it too late to change my name to ‘Award-Winning Movie Producer’ Al Yankovic? This is unbelievable,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Netflix, March 4

The host of last year’s Oscars, US comedian Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped by actor Will Smith, will perform stand-up in real time to a global audience.

Broadcast live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, it will be Rock’s first special since his 2018 Tamborine comedy, where he spoke about fatherhood, infidelity and American politics.

Wonder what’s on the cards this time?

Back In Time For The Corner Shop: ABC and iview, March 7

Australia’s favourite time-travelling family the Ferrones go back for the third time to see how our society has changed, this time through the lens of the classic corner shop.

You: Season 4 Part 2: Netflix, March 9

Just when you couldn’t watch any more of Joe Goldberg’s psychotic behaviour and obsessions with books and women, he’s now living in London, trying to find a road to redemption in the next series.

Played by 36-year-old Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Joe is a romantic and a serial killer, and this time he’s got a beard.

Don’t miss his new targets!

Real Madrid: Until The End: AppleTV+, March 10

Introduced by David Beckham, this is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time, goes behind the scenes of the Spanish football giants for a look at their astonishing 2021-22 season that culminated in a record 14th Champions League title.

Luther: The Fallen Sun: Netflix, March 10

Idris Elba is always shortlisted to play the next James Bond after Daniel Craig’s five-movie marathon. In the meantime, he’s back playing disgraced London police detective John Luther.

And his mission? An unsolved murder.

Ted Lasso: Apple TV+, March 15

The Greyhounds are back!

Following history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its first and second seasons – season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated debut comedy series in history – the next series of Ted Lasso will premiere on March 15.

In the 12-episode, third season (new episodes drop every week), things are falling apart on and off the pitch, but that’s to be expected in what promises to be another round of big storylines full of “underdog determination” from coach Ted.

There will be tears, hugs, biscuits and heartwarming moments.

The Journey: Andrea Bocelli: Paramount+, March 14

Across three episodes and a 90-minute special, the series follows world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli as he travels Italy’s Via Francigena on horseback to rediscover some of life’s greatest joys.

Each episode features a different Italian backdrop, taking Bocelli from St Peter’s Basilica through Tuscany’s rolling hills, towards the medieval fortress of Monteriggioni and on to his home town of Lajatico.



Gotham Knights: Foxtel/Binge, March 16

When Bruce Wayne is murdered and Gotham City swiftly descends into chaos, the Caped Crusader’s adopted son, Turner Hayes, finds himself at the top of the list of suspects.

Across 13 one-hour episodes, Hayes and other children of Batman’s enemies form an alliance as they try to clear their names in this latest spin-off set in the DC Comics Universe.

Unwelcome: Paramount+, March 17

A couple escape their urban nightmare and move into a house on the edge of an ancient forest in rural Ireland, only to hear stories of mysterious creatures who live near their garden.

As warned by their new neighbours, the creatures come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue – and they must be fed every night … without fail.

Class of ’07: Prime Video, March 17

This is a Sydney production about a group of female classmates who get caught in an apocalyptic tidal wave during their 10-year school reunion.

The official synopsis says “their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other … a love letter to female friendship, Class of ’07 is about old friends finding their way back to each other, in the most absurd of settings: The apocalypse”.

Elvis: Netflix, March 21

If you’ve been waiting to watch Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis as part of your subscription – it has finally arrived, albeit a week after the 95th Academy Awards.

The epic dramatisation of Elvis Presley’s life is up for numerous awards, including best actor for Austin Butler.

Alone Australia: SBS, March 29

It’s the cult-hit survival series Australians can’t get enough of and now we’ve got our own version.

It’s the real deal. No production tricks. No scripts. No fancy hosts.

The ground-breaking 11-part documentary series will start with a double episode, where we’ll meet the 10 Australian so-called survivalists who will document their experience over several weeks.

The last one standing wins $250,000.

Knowing The Score: ABC, March 28

Cate Blanchett is up for a best actress Oscar for playing a renowned conductor in the 2022 psychological drama, Tar.

In real life, she’s executive producer on a documentary about celebrated Australian conductor Simone Young.

Rabbit Hole (Season 1): Paramount+, March 27

US spy thriller stars 24‘s Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a “private espionage agent” who is framed for murder by “powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations”.

Murder Mystery 2: Netflix, March 31

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return for another round of comedy.

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.