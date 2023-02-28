The last time Prince Harry walked into CBS studios for a chat with US talk show host, Stephen Colbert, almost no subject was off limits.



On January 11, while on a media blitz to promote his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex spoke to The Late Show comedian about his Afghanistan tours of duty and elaborated on how his genitals got frostbitten while on a trip to the North Pole.

Now, he’s back for another Colbert television appearance, plus a one-hour live-stream chat you can pay to join, and he’s hosting a two-day seminar next week.

On top of all that, Harry is reportedly set to include a new chapter in Spare in a paperback reprint later this year, according to the New York Post.

‘Intimate conversation’

On March 5 (AEDT), publishers Penguin Random House will host an international live-stream conversation between Harry and Hungarian- Canadian doctor and author, Gabor Maté.

The one-hour ticketed event costs $US33.99 ($50) to join, and if you register and submit a question by March 1, it might get read out by Dr Maté and “answered live” by Harry.

In a statement, Random House described the show as an “intimate conversation” where the pair will “discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing”.

Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and @DrGaborMate , renowned speaker and author of The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture. pic.twitter.com/NHO8tdev2W — Waterstones (@Waterstones) February 27, 2023

There will then be the audience Q&A.

Harry wrote at length in his memoir how the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected his life when he was a 12-year-old boy, and how he continues to think about her every day.

During the last years of school and before joining the military, Harry partied hard inside London clubs and went on numerous visits to Africa, Europe and Las Vegas, and he has admitted to regular drinking and drug-taking.

Harry refused to believe Princess Diana had died in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31 that year, until he was in his early 20s, even driving through it at speed to try and understand how she died.

Dr Maté, a renowned Vancouver-based addiction specialist, is seen as a somewhat controversial figure, and has written several books including The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture and the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction.

Addiction and trauma

After 20 years of family practice and palliative care, he worked for more than 10 years in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside with patients challenged by drug addiction and mental illness.

On his website, Dr Maté is described as having a compassionate approach toward addiction, “whether in ourselves or in others”.

“The source of addictions is not to be found in genes, but in the early childhood environment,” Dr Maté writes.

“In The Realm Of Hungry Ghosts … draws on cutting-edge science and real-life stories to show that all addictions originate in trauma and emotional loss.”

The author is an outspoken supporter of decriminalising drugs, and has used the Amazonian plant ayahuasca to treat patients suffering from mental illness.

When the Canadian government was advised of Dr Maté’s work with ayahuasca in 2011, the health department threatened him with arrest if he did not immediately stop his activities with an illegal drug.

Meanwhile, in his first speech since releasing Spare, Harry will be a guest speaker at an “immersive” two-day summit called Uplift in Nob Hill, San Francisco on March 7 and 8.

It’s another live-stream event featuring conversations on building resilience, fostering motivation, and facilitating organisational growth.

Tickets to this one have sold out, and were more expensive at $US1000 ($1483) but you can watch it for free online.

Harry will be introduced as a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist and the group’s first chief impact officer.

There was no mention of him being a British royal, the youngest son to the British monarch, or that he was sixth in line to the throne.

Answer these 15 questions, Harry

In a new, pre-recorded appearance, Harry is set to answer The Colbert Questionert, released on March 1 (AEDT), where the host asks 15 simple questions to celebrities.

Harry will definitely be able to answer what is his most-used app on his phone, the song he would listen to for the rest of his life, and how he would describe the rest of his life in five words.

The rest? Not so easy.

Watch Prince Harry answer The Colbert Questionert in a

pre-recorded appearance from his Januarys interview, on

the @colbertlateshow next Tue, Feb 28 at 11:35pm EST.

pic.twitter.com/PY9XbqayWr — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) February 24, 2023

Best sandwich? What’s one thing you own that you really should throw out? What is the scariest animal?

Apples or oranges? Have you ever asked someone for their autograph?

What do you think happens when we die?

Flat or sparkling?

It’s not clear whether Harry recorded this extra segment at the time in the New York studios, or is doing so via Zoom from his home base in Montecito, California, where he lives with wife Meghan and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.