Emotions were high at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild awards as the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once made history with a sensational clean-sweep.

The biggest names in television and film joined together in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time) to celebrate the best acting performances of the year.

It was a big night for the cast of sci-fi epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, who took home every acting award they were nominated for.

Actor Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian man to win an individual film honour at the 2023 SAGs, taking home the statue for male actor in a supporting role.

Later in the night, his co-star Michelle Yeoh also made history, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to do the same – beating Cate Blanchett for best female actor in a lead role.

Jamie Lee Curtis was also recognised for her performance in the film, winning the award for female actor in a supporting role.

The only cast member to miss out on a statue was Stephanie Hsu, who was nominated in the same category as Curtis,

And the cherry on top, the cast of EEOAO also took home the night’s final award for best cast in a motion picture.

A clean sweep

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once accepted their award for best cast.

The cast began their speech in unison, which turned into a tribute to the cast’s “patriarch” James Hong, a veteran of the industry.

“He’s been acting since there were only 49 states, and he just turned 94 years young,” said Yeoh.

“It’s been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage. Our patriarch, our friend, our Gong-Gong, James Hong!”

The acting legend spoke about how far the film industry has come in the 70 years since receiving his SAG membership.

“My first movie was with Clark Gable. But back in those days, I have to tell you this, the leading role was played by [white] guys with their eyes taped up,” he said.

“The producers said the Asians weren’t good enough, and they are not box office,” he said.

“But look at us now!” Hong exclaimed, to thunderous applause.

Not only did EEAAO sweep the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but it did the same with the producers and directors awards nights.

It is the 10th film to do so, making it a firm favourite to win best picture at the Oscars on March 12.

EEAAO‘s win for best cast capped off a history-making night for the A24-distributed film, with several firsts for the predominantly Asian cast.

On accepting her award for best female actor in a lead role, Yeoh held up her hands in a circle – a symbol repeated throughout EEAAO.

“I think if I speak my heart will explode,” a shocked Yeoh said.

“Everyone of you know the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups and downs,” she said, addressing her fellow SAG members.

“But most importantly, we never give up.”

A tearful Yeoh spoke about the value of representation.

“This isn’t just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me … Thank you for giving me a seat at the table, because so many of us need this. We want to be seen. We want to be heard.”

Quan also gave an emotional speech, acknowledging the significance of his award.

“Recently I was told that if I win tonight, I would be the very first Asian actor to win in this category,” he said.

“When I heard this, I realised this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.

“When I stepped away from acting, it’s because there were so few opportunities. And now … the landscape looks so different [to] before.”

A tearful Quan dedicated his award to the audience watching from home.

“Lastly, to all those at home, who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going, because the spotlight will one day find you.”

Jamie Lee embraces ‘nepo baby’ status

In her speech, Curtis embraced her ‘nepo baby’ status.

In contrast with other celebrities who have tried to shrug off suggestions that their success mostly due to famous parents or privileged bloodlines, Curtis – the daughter of Spartacus actor Tony Curtis and Psycho actor Janet Leigh – was all-too-aware of it at the SAG Awards.

During the show’s intro, where performers all share their origin stories and declare that they are an actor, Curtis chimed in on the enduring debate.

“I got my SAG card when I was 19 years old when I signed a seven-year contract to Universal Studios,” she began.

She continued that her first role was in an ABC TV series based on a movie that her father, Tony Curtis, had starred in.

“Nepo baby,” she joked to the camera.

She brought it up again while accepting her award.

“I know you look at me and think ‘nepo baby’, and I totally get it,” she said.

“But the truth of the matter is I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”

Fraser’s feat

Brendan Fraser has positioned himself as a frontrunner for the leading male’s Oscar after taking out the category at the SAGs.

Fraser won for his role in The Whale, beating out Austin Butler (Elvis), Collin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle).

Fraser could barely believe his achievement, saying he received his SAG card in 1991.

“If you told that guy that I’d be standing right here right now I would not believe you,” he says.

“I never believed that I would have been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie.”

The SAG Awards are considered a key predicator for the Academy Awards.

The SAG winners were chosen by the members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, and actors make up the largest group of voters for March 12’s Academy Awards.

Close tumble

Although the night had a heartwarming finish, it did have a bumpy start.

While rising to accept the first award, Jessica Chastain nearly replicated Jennifer Lawrence’s infamous Oscars tumble.

Chastain was on her way to the stage to accept the award for best female actor in a limited series for her performance in George & Tammy when she appeared to stumble on the stairs. She stayed in a crouch briefly, before rising and regaining her composure.

Television triumphs

As many had anticipated, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary were the big winners in the television categories.

Jennifer Coolidge won best female actor in a drama series for her role as Tanya McQuoid, an eccentric guest at the White Lotus resort who met her tragic demise at the end of the second season.

Coolidge was almost too emotional to speak, telling the audience that it had been a “special” and “overwhelming” year.

“I want you to know that I am just so grateful because this could be it.”

The smash-hit HBO show also won best ensemble in a drama series, beating out the likes of Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance.

Acting veteran F Murray Abraham called The White Lotus the “best job” he’s ever had.

He rounded off his speech with a tribute to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, as well as those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the cast of Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble.

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega and The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza were the perfect deadpan duo while presenting at Monday’s award show.

Since Ortega found success on the smash-hit Netflix show, the comparisons to Plaza have been endless – both in their appearance and performances.

The pair joked that they couldn’t imagine why they were paired up for the show.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Plaza said with a frown.

“Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common,” said Ortega.

“We should find the people who did this,” said Plaza began, before Ortega joined in.

“And curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations,” they said in unison.

“Ok, I see it now,” said Plaza.