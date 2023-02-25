Superstar friends and international co-stars, including John Travolta, Paul Hogan and Delta Goodrem, are expected to arrive in Melbourne this weekend to attend a state memorial service for Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Up to 2500 people, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews – all encouraged to wear a “touch of orange” in celebration of her favourite colour – will descend on Hamer Hall from 3pm on February 26.

Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, husband John Easterling and her extended family and fans will take part in the emotional send-off from the city she called home, Melbourne.

Olivia, who was awarded a DBE in 2019 for services to music, cancer research and charity, died aged 73 on August 8 last year following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

While the memorial comes a full six months after her death, entertainment guru Peter Ford told Seven that the delay was due to the family needing time to get ready.

“Well, they’re absolutely ready, and looking forward to it this Sunday,” Ford said.

“Because of that passage of time … probably the grief has subsided a little [and] it can be much more of a celebration, reflection and gratitude for Olivia,” he told The Morning Show on Thursday.

Her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, who has been organising the memorial over the past months, earlier told Nine’s A Current Affair, “I think Australia needs it. She was so loved.”

Incredible legacy

The state memorial will include a performance from Goodrem, who played Newton-John in the 2018 miniseries Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Olivia left an incredible legacy through her work on stage, screen and with the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre (ONJWRC), which she opened in 2012, helping thousands of people over the years.

If you weren’t able to secure a free ticket for the memorial, here’s how to join in the celebration of her life.

How to watch

There will be a live stream of the State Memorial Service on the Victorian government website from 3.25 pm (AEST) where a personal photo tribute from Dame Olivia’s family will be shown while guests enter the building.

Seven will broadcast live hosted by Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern while Peter Ford will relay industry tributes and guide viewers through official proceedings.

Nine will also broadcast live, hosted by Alicia Loxley and Tony Jones.

National broadcaster, ABC TV (along with ABC NEWS) will broadcast live the memorial from 4-6pm.

Location

Hamer Hall is located at the Arts Centre Melbourne at 100 St Kilda Road in Southbank.

Time

The service will commence at 4pm sharp.

Doors will open at 3pm.

An Australian icon

Olivia moved to Melbourne from the UK with her family at a young age and showed an early passion for performing.

At age 15, she won a trip to London during a contest on the 1960s TV show Sing, Sing, Sing, but her big break was in the role of schoolgirl Sandy in the 1978 film, Grease.

Still one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, Grease is a cultural touchstone and the soundtrack of a generation. The film earned Olivia a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy).

Across a career spanning six decades, she released 28 studio albums and six live albums, won four Grammy awards, reached No.1 on the charts numerous times, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

Cancer diagnosis

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

She used her own cancer journey as a way to raise research funds and promote cancer awareness, including the benefits of early detection and wellness.

Dame Olivia began working in partnership with Austin Health, in Melbourne in 2003 and the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre (ONJWRC) opened in 2012.

The ONJWRC offers treatment, education, training and research, and features a dedicated wellness space for mind, body and spirit.

The services have helped thousands of people and Dame Olivia’s own journey has served as an inspiration for many more.

Donations

In lieu of flowers and at the request of Dame Olivia’s family, memorial tributes may be made in the form of contributions to the Wellness Programs at the ONJWRC.