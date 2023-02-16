Much-loved Marvel actor Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered a snow plough accident outside his Nevada home, continues to share his long road to recovery as his new Disney series prepares to launch.

Discharged from hospital and getting around in a wheelchair after being accidentally run over by a six-tonne machine on January 1, Renner is giving fans regular updates on Instagram about his rehab and his two passion projects, Rennervations and Mayor of Kingstown.

The Hawkeye straight shooter’s “30-plus” broken bones are healing after suffering critical blunt chest trauma, the intensive rehabilitation program seems to be working just fine and the thoughts and prayers from his global fanbase continue to flood social media.

The 53-year-old is in good spirits.

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle,” reveals Marvel Cinematic Universe friend and Ant-Man’s Canadian actor Evangeline Lilly.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about her time on set filming The Hurt Locker with Renner in 2008, Lilly revealed she visited Renner’s home in early February and was blown away by his progress.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly said.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move.

“It’s a straight-up miracle.

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Adds fellow Ant-Man star Paul Rudd : “He’s doing all right. He’s doing well … He’s the best guy and he’s awesome”.

‘I am in the shop now, working on me’

Renner has continued to share updates of his recovery process online, working on an intense daily therapy regime.

On Wednesday, he posted a picture on his Instagram of a behind-the-scenes look at his highly anticipated construction show, filmed last year before the accident.

“Behind the scenes on [Rennervations], coming soon on Disney+ around the world! … we are cueing up now with Disney and Disney+ to launch this amazing new show. More info to come.

“Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me.”

The four-part series Rennervations, which follows Renner travelling the world to help communities reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles, is close to his heart.

Disney+ describes it as his “life-long passion”.

Renner also stars in Michigan crime drama series, Mayor of Kingstown (the second series launched on January 16) and has also been regularly posting updates on the show with short teaser clips, key production art work and shots of promotional billboards.

‘This melt brings hope’

On February 10, Renner, who shares a daughter with Sonni Pacheco during a brief marriage in 2014, shared an Instagram story showing the ice melting outside his house.

“This melt brings HOPE … And a new entrance into my house it seems .. Right in the front !?!?,” reported Fox News, who captured the short video.

Late last month, the Nevada Sheriff’s office revealed more details about what led to the near-fatal accident.

Renner was using the snow cat to pull his nephew’s truck out of deep snow during a so-called “blizzard of the century” that hit the US during the festive season.

“Once he was off the PistenBully, he realised it was heading directly toward [his nephew],” the sheriff’s report read.

“He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully.

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the PistenBully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report states that although the PistenBully “had some mechanical issues”, it is believed the parking brake would have stopped it from moving forward, had it been engaged.

However, a brake indicator light that was not working inside the snowcat’s cab also indicated “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident”.

The emergency call log revealed Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” with “the right side of his chest … collapsed”.

“The PistenBully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report says.

“He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Renner was flown to hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks, having at least two surgeries and being treated in intensive care.

Mayor of Kingstown S2 now on Paramount+ Australia

Rennervations, Disney+, coming soon