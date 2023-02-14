The Rocky Horror Show is making a comeback in Sydney to celebrate 50 years of the iconic musical.

Premiering this week at Theatre Royal Sydney, the show includes plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

The Australian production, which features Myf Warhurst as the Narrator and Jason Donovan as Dr Frank-N-Furter, will kick off global celebrations honouring the show’s anniversary.

Narrators in former Australian shows have included Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, Kamahl and Red Symons.

This production is directed by Christopher Luscombe, who said it was a pleasure to work with a young Australian cast.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rocky Horror, it’s a treat to watch these exceptional young actors respond so enthusiastically to the material, putting their own stamp on such legendary roles,” Luscombe said.

“With Jason Donovan at the helm, with his wealth of experience, and Myf Warhurst as a deliciously witty Narrator, audiences really are going to enjoy a fabulous party every night.”

The show follows Brad and Janet, an innocent engaged couple, who meet Dr Frank-n-Furter and his friends after getting a flat tyre.

What can people expect?

The show will run in Sydney from February 14 until April 1. Then, it heads to Adelaide in April and Melbourne in May.

The two-hour show, with a 20-minute interval, is recommended for people aged 15 years and older.

Audience participation goes hand in hand with Rocky Horror. For years, people have been dressing up, shouting lines at the stage and singing along to the music, so that should be expected.

“Audience participation should always be complementary to the show, never just shouting out lines for the hell of it,” the production’s website says.

Dressing up is optional and not a requirement, though many people do.

People are advised to wear whatever they feel comfortable in, whether that is a costume, or something casual.

However, the production’s website suggests not wearing a suit, or “sandals, anoraks or anything remotely connected with the acquisition of British Rail rolling stock serial numbers”.

When the Time Warp comes on, there’s a good chance people will get out of their seats and start to dance.

Again, this is not compulsory, but if you’re wanting to join in and don’t know how, just listen to the song – it will tell you how to move.

The show’s long legacy

The Rocky Horror Show was written and created by Richard O’Brien and it has been entertaining people all over the world since 1973.

More than 30 million people have seen it, and the production has been translated into more than 20 languages.

In 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released as a film, with Tim Curry as Dr Frank-N-Furter and Susan Sarandon as Janet.

Even 50 years later, some cinemas still play it, making it the longest-running theatrical release in cinema history.