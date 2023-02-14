Entertainment One month on, no sign of missing UK actor Julian Sands
One month on, no sign of missing UK actor Julian Sands

Authorities say searches for Julian Sands are still being hampered by cloud and “unsafe ground conditions” exactly one month on from the British actor’s disappearance.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said it would continue efforts “contingent upon conditions” in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, in southern California.

Sands was first reported missing in the region on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike.

Numerous searches have since taken place on foot and by air, with both state and federal agencies using special technology to help pinpoint a more accurate location to focus their efforts.

Last week the sheriff’s department said it remained hopeful of finding the actor, but admitted that the outcome of the searches may now “not be what we would like”.

In an update shared with the PA news agency on Monday, a spokesman said: “Search efforts were not possible over the weekend, due to cloud cover in the area and continued unsafe ground conditions.

“At this time, we have no new information on the search for Mr Sands.

“We will continue to search, contingent upon conditions in the Mt Baldy area. There is nothing further at this time.”

Two weeks ago, Sands’ hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

– AAP

