There was chaos on the streets outside the Nine Network’s Sydney office on Monday as YouTube mega stars Logan Paul and KSI appeared in front of frenzied fans.

Thousands slept outside the North Sydney offices on Sunday night, hoping to be the first to get a glimpse of their idols.

On Monday morning, as he ventured outside the office, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic noted the smell of Lynx Africa body spray was “permeating” across the area.

The fans snaked around the building, cheering as Stefanovic walked among them at 5.30am.

Logan Paul and KSI have millions of followers online and judging by Monday’s rowdy turnout at Nine, a huge fanbase down under.

Both harnessed the power of the internet and found mainstream success, going head-to-head in the boxing ring together. Now they have their own drink company, Prime.

Paul and KSI told Stefanovic and co-host Sarah Abo there had been similar chaos in Perth, where fans went “feral” when the pair attended the UFC.

Monday’s fanfare wasn’t just at the Nine building – KSI told Stefanovic it was like being in Grand Theft Auto after they touched down in Sydney.

“As soon as we got to the airport we had four cars chasing us,” he said.

“We had a blockade car cutting off them. It’s crazy, dude. It’s Call of Duty zombies out there,” Paul added.

The pair eventually made their way to the Nine balcony, where thousands of assembled fans screamed their approval.

KSI led the crowd in chanting “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie”.

Eggs thrown at Logan Paul and KSI

Out on the balcony, Paul said the pair’s rowdy reception was surreal.

Then an egg was launched at the group, hitting Stefanovic.

“Hey, it’s an expensive suit,” he yelled down at the crowd, who started booing.

Paul and KSI admitted they did not think they were able to manage their passionate fans, though KSI said he deeply appreciated the support.

The two will next appear in Melbourne to promote their energy drink.

Given the number of fans outside the Nine studio on Monday, Stefanovic asked Paul if the support would be enough for him to win a US presidential election.

“I think I might have to do that one day,” he said.

“I’ll be running against Mr Beast though.”