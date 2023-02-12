In a matter of hours, Super Bowl LVII will bring the US to a standstill as Kansas City Chiefs attempt to land the biggest prize in American football against Philadelphia Eagles.
The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is where it’s all happening and it’s only the second time both teams will have met for championship glory.
“[It’s] the biggest sporting event each year, the most-watched TV program each year and the most expensive ads to buy each year,” writes Forbes in a preview before the game kicks off on Monday at 10am (AEDT) on the Seven network.
Out of everything on show – including the high-impact, high-stakes game – there’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a Super Bowl commercial and the coveted half-time entertainment.
Teasers and snippets have been steadily released over the past two weeks for the commercials, including the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad in an hilarious ad for snack food, PopCorners.
Last year, it was about chips, beer, electric cars, fast food delivery services, how to save the planet, and a tear jerker about an abandoned teddy bear who discovers virtual reality.
Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Martha Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, Dolly Parton and her god-daughter Miley Cyrus brought gravitas at a cost of a whopping $US7 million ($9.8 million) for “a highly coveted 30-second spot on the NBC telecast” during last February’s show.
This year, Serena Williams promotes light beer channelling Caddyshack, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley encourages workplace colleagues to call each other rock stars and Jon Hamm and Brie Larson, you guessed it, lay it down inside a fridge for a mayonnaise commercial.
What’s a Super Bowl commercial without Anchorman’s Will Ferrell? He somehow gets the message across on electric cars.
The average price of a 30-second ad this year on [US] Fox Sports’ broadcast is between $US6 million and $US7 million ($8.7 million to $10.15 million), the Fox commercial boss Mark Evans told Deadline.
Let’s see if they’re worth every cent.
Solo half-time performance returns
Fox Sports has issued a positive, non-judgmental word to viewers, who may not necessarily be sports lovers, but lovers of entertainment.
“You don’t need to know a thing about NFL to love the Super Bowl.
“Ignore Patrick Mahomes, who could boost his case as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time if he leads his Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
They’ve even got a message for the Australian audience.
“You might not even care about Aussie Jordan Mailata [No.68, former Canterbury-Bankstown rugby league player] and his bulldozing antics for Philly.
“Even if you don’t watch a minute of the action on the field (which promises to be truly exciting this year), there’s Rihanna as the half-time entertainment,” it wrote on February 8.
Australian Ben Graham, the first Aussie to play in a Super Bowl and Geelong AFL star, is doing some boundary riding.
Last year, the half-time entertainment package was delivered by a medley of rap artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.
US pop icon Rihanna gets the main gig on Monday, bringing back the solo performance previously executed by Lady Gaga, who swung her way around the NGR Stadium in Houston in 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.
Madonna, Katy Perry and Janet Jackson have also had time to themselves.
Rihanna, 34, who took a back seat after welcoming her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, gave us a sneak peek about her love of football.
Her clothing label Savage X Fenty printed off a $US59 T-shirt, with just one serious message printed in bold black.
“Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game.
“Weird but whatever,” it reads.
The main event
The main event is the commercials. Without a doubt.
Here’s a selection for your viewing pleasure.
PopCorners: Breaking Good
Advertising gurus always lean towards picking a big-name star or inserting them in a movie or TV series to sell their client’s product.
Think back to when Bud Light partnered with Game of Thrones in 2019 (featuring The Mountain, a dragon, and an iconic ‘Hold my Beer’ line).
This time, Bryan Cranston (White) and Aaron Paul (Pinkman) reboot their epic Breaking Bad meth-lab pairing alongside their old distributor Raymond Cruz (Tuco Salamanca).
Serena Williams – Michelob Ultra (light beer)
Since officially retiring from grand slam tennis to enjoy family life, it seems Williams is just as much a winner on the golf course.
And what better way to sell beer and pay homage to the film than by grabbing onto 1980 classic golf movie Caddyshack, and grabbing grumpy Succession actor Brian Cox as the loser.
Brie and Hamm: Mayonnaise
Mad Men and Top Gun: Maverick actor Jon Hamm and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson are in a mayonnaise commercial.
Makes sense. Given their names are both food related.
SNL‘s Pete Davidson pops up at the end to make a ham and cheese toasty. He doesn’t have a food-focused name, but it doesn’t matter.
Who are the real rock stars?
Kiss’s Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Billy Idol are real rock stars.
A gentle reminder – so are your workplace colleagues.
Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs broadcast live on Monday from 10am on Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus
