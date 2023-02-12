In a matter of hours, Super Bowl LVII will bring the US to a standstill as Kansas City Chiefs attempt to land the biggest prize in American football against Philadelphia Eagles.

The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is where it’s all happening and it’s only the second time both teams will have met for championship glory.

“[It’s] the biggest sporting event each year, the most-watched TV program each year and the most expensive ads to buy each year,” writes Forbes in a preview before the game kicks off on Monday at 10am (AEDT) on the Seven network.

Out of everything on show – including the high-impact, high-stakes game – there’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a Super Bowl commercial and the coveted half-time entertainment.

Teasers and snippets have been steadily released over the past two weeks for the commercials, including the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad in an hilarious ad for snack food, PopCorners.

Last year, it was about chips, beer, electric cars, fast food delivery services, how to save the planet, and a tear jerker about an abandoned teddy bear who discovers virtual reality.

Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Martha Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, Dolly Parton and her god-daughter Miley Cyrus brought gravitas at a cost of a whopping $US7 million ($9.8 million) for “a highly coveted 30-second spot on the NBC telecast” during last February’s show.

This year, Serena Williams promotes light beer channelling Caddyshack, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley encourages workplace colleagues to call each other rock stars and Jon Hamm and Brie Larson, you guessed it, lay it down inside a fridge for a mayonnaise commercial.

What’s a Super Bowl commercial without Anchorman’s Will Ferrell? He somehow gets the message across on electric cars.

The average price of a 30-second ad this year on [US] Fox Sports’ broadcast is between $US6 million and $US7 million ($8.7 million to $10.15 million), the Fox commercial boss Mark Evans told Deadline.

Let’s see if they’re worth every cent.

Solo half-time performance returns