Top videos: Darth Vader guitarist inspires train station singalong

It’s finally the weekend, and what a week it has been!

The Grammys kicked things off, with Beyoncé making history – and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck going viral for an awkward moment caught on camera.

Another awkward video also went viral, this one between a member of the King’s Guard and a tourist, who would not stop touching his horse’s reins.

Plus, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers came Down Under on their world tour.

But thousands of fans had difficulty getting home from Marvel Stadium, leaving hundreds stranded at Southern Cross station.

One genius busker came to the rescue, leading to an epic late-night singalong.

Have a video you want us to see for next week? Tag us on social media using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Friends, not foe

This daring snake catcher let a snake do its own thing as she sat calmly on the ground.

‘Get off the reins’

This King’s Guard had to tell a tourist to get off the horse’s reins – not once, but twice.

Darth Vader to the rescue

This genius busker provided some much-needed entertainment for Red Hot Chilli Peppers fans stranded at Southern Cross train station in Melbourne.

Smile for the camera

JLo and husband Ben Affleck didn’t realise the camera was on them in this candid Grammys moment.

Beyoncé’s emotional moment

The singer became the most-decorated artist in Grammys history with her 32nd award.

Friends first

Tennis player Hugo Humbert took a nasty tumble, and his opponent immediately came to his aid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Eyes everywhere

These water police have an unusual way of getting around – via paddleboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Cardigan (@browncardigan)

New Pixar intro

This man and his energetic malamute recreated Pixar’s iconic Lamp introduction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo The Malamute (@hugo_themalamute)

Caught red-pawed

This mischievous dog thought no one was looking – and stopped dead in his tracks.

Don’t mess with bollards

This bollard might not look that intimidating – but it can sure pack a punch.