Sylvester Stallone has played some of the most iconic film characters, and now he will be making the “ultimate home movie” in his own reality TV show.

In The Family Stallone, which will premiere on Paramount+ in the coming months, Stallone will appear alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

In a press release, Paramount+ said the eight-part series will offer viewers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime – dad,” the press release said, according to Variety.

The Stallone family was welcomed to the Paramount family is a teaser trailer, which took “Rocky to a whole new level”.

The trailer, featuring some of Paramount’s best-known characters, sees Beavis and Butt-Head and Lieutenant Jim Dangle from Reno 911 listening to Dora the Explorer as she points out the three faces of Paramount’s mountain.

There’s the northern face, the southern face and the Sylvester Stallone face, a rocky carving of the actor’s face.

Of course, the 76-year-old actor is scaling his own face in the trailer while his daughters watch, quipping, he “always does this”.

Then, as the giant, rocky Stallone face sneezes, the actual Stallone is left clinging to the nose and he falls to the ground.

Sylvester Stallone explains reason behind reality show

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Stallone explained he no longer has the luxury of “missing” a shot, especially with his family.

The regrets he has are the reason why he wanted to do the reality show.

“Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids’,” he said.

“I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s–t for.”

He said he thought that doing a reality show would be like “the ultimate home movie”, while also spending time with his children.

“This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in trouble’. Just the opposite.”

What do we know about the Stallone family?

Sylvester Stallone shouldn’t need an introduction.

From Rocky to Rambo – to his more recent pivot to TV with Tulsa King, he’s been a household name for decades now.

He has been married three times. He had two children with his first wife, Sasha Czack. Their eldest, Sage Stallone died age 36 in 2012, and Seargeoh was born in 1979.

Initially meeting and dating in the 1980s and early 1994, Jennifer Flavin and Stallone married in 1997. Flavin was a model and is now the co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skincare.

Together they have three daughters – Sophia, born in 1996, Sistine, born in 1998, and Scarlet, born in 2002.

Flavin filed for divorce in 2022, sparking rumours the pair were splitting. However, the two reconciled a month later in September.