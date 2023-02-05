Marvel Studios and the Oscars have a thing going.

After 2018’s Black Panther “opened the forbidden door” between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – nominated for seven Oscars and winning three – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going one step further.

The sequel, streaming on Disney+ from February 1, received five Oscar nominations in late January, including the first-ever acting nod for the studio, with actress Angela Bassett receiving a best supporting actress nomination.

“Bassett’s nomination is a rarity, as evident by the fact that no Marvel Studios performance has ever been nominated for an Academy Award,” noted comicbook.com

There’s only been a few comic book movie roles that received “Oscar love”, those being Joaquin Phoenix and late Australian actor Heath Ledger, who were both nominated for their portrayals of the Joker in Joker and The Dark Knight.

Both men went on to win the award.

And so may Bassett, who won a Golden Globe in the same category in early January, singling out the fan base and the awards milestone for Marvel in her acceptance speech.

“We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us,” she said.

If the Marvel world isn’t your go-to, you can continue watching the post-apocalyptic smash hit The Last of Us (Binge) up until the season finale on March 13.

Based on the video game of the same name, season one features Australian stars Anna Torv (The Newsreader) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, a post-pandemic survivalist. A second season was announced on Monday.

Elsewhere, football fans still coming to terms with the Qatar World Cup sensation have the chance to switch to Paramount+ throughout February.

They will be showcasing football with friendlies, international tournaments and local A-leagues as the Matildas return home for Cup of Nations four-nation tournament featuring Spain, Jamaica and Czechia.

The Matildas will play across three double header match days as the they build up to the 2023 FIFA World Cup on home soil in June.

Shrinking: Apple TV+, January 27

This week, Apple TV+ premieres Shrinking, the acclaimed and highly anticipated new comedy from Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Starring Segel and Harrison Ford, the original series follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, Paramount+, February 2

From the Grand Ole Opry in in Nashville, Tennessee, country music lovers can reminisce as stories are told through videos and song by friends like Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban and George Strait.

Grand Designs: House of the Year (S6): ABC and iview, February 2

If you don’t want to watch the series via Youtube, the ABC has you covered. Kevin McCloud, architect Damion Burrows and design expert Michelle Ogundehin visit the homes competing for the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year.

True Spirit: Netflix, February 3

Based on the incredible true story of Queensland’s Jessica Watson’s record-setting solo voyage around the world at the age of just 16, Australian rising star Teagan Croft (Titans) plays Watson as she navigates some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

The film had a short stint on cinema release and now has its home on Netflix.

Dear Edward: Apple TV+, February 3

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, Dear Edward is a “heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human”.

Making its global debut and starring Emmy nominee Connie Britton (The White Lotus), this 10-episode original series tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.

Munich Games: Paramount+, February 6

Fifty years after the Munich Massacre – the horrific Palestinian attack on Israeli Olympians during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich – Munich is hosting a soccer game between Israeli and German football clubs.

The six-part series is entirely fictional, but does have a tragic basis in reality.

“… [the] series tackles themes of geopolitics, information manipulation and the increasing threat of extremism,” according to the Radio Times.

Hard Quiz: ABC and iview – February 8

Australia’s favourite game show returns and this year it’s harder than ever, with a wild assortment of everyday experts battling it out for a crack at Big Brass glory.

Host Tom Gleeson will return to ask the hard questions as he continues his Hard Quiz roadshow around regional Australia.

At Midnight: Paramount+, February 10

This all-new original romantic comedy film centres around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, Father of the Bride), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, Top Gun: Maverick) a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood.

“He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film Super Society 3 in the hope of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating.

“Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet at, you guessed it, midnight,” says Paramount.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible: Stan, February 12

The film has been floating around for a while, but Stan Australia has got hold of the documentary which chronicles the achievements of Arsène Wenger, one of the greatest football managers of all time.

“His legacy helped change the landscape of the English game and shaped football worldwide,” says Stan.

In Love All Over Again: Netflix, February 14

For all you romantics out there, to celebrate St Valentine’s day of love, In Love All Over Again is the story of Irene and Julio, who have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. This rom-com explores a gleaming story with a dash of nostalgia about the love and friendship that bloomed during their college years.

Perfect Match: Netflix, February 14

Also landing on Valentine’s Day is your next reality show obsession, Perfect Match. The show follows couples who prove their compatibility to gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic dating competition.

Last King of the Cross: Paramount+, February 17

Paramount+ Australian original series Last King Of The Cross is the real life story of two brothers, John (Lincoln Younes) and Sam (Claude Jabbour) who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.

Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography of the same name, the 10-part serialised drama tracks John Ibrahim’s rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, no money, and no prospects, to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross.

Startrek: Picard S3: Prime Video, February 17

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven series on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final 10-part series of the hit show.

Hello Tomorrow!: Apple TV+, February 17

A new dramedy set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centres around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

Bad Behaviour: Stan, February 17

An original series based on the book by Australian writer Rebecca Starford, Bad Behaviour is set in the unforgiving world of an exclusive girls boarding school.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Netflix, February 22

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.

When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother, Maggie, are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups is brought to light.

The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now.

Outer Banks: Netflix, February 23

The action-adventure mystery teen drama Outer Banks: Season 3 is back with another season. This time they’re washed ashore on a desert island.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Netflix, February 24

Remember that car show that we couldn’t get enough of?

Season 5 is landing, with drivers, managers and team owners allowing viewers a candid look inside the world’s most exclusive motor sport campaign.