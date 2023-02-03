With the 95th Academy Awards ceremony approaching, you still have time to head to your local cinema for the last of the films nominated for an Oscar.

Brendan Fraser’s award-winning performance in The Whale, which won him a best actor award at the Critics Choice Awards, opened to much fanfare on February 2.

Fraser, who was best known for his early success in films such as George of the Jungle, Encino Man and The Mummy franchise, largely disappeared from Hollywood in the 1990s, re-emerging with a film about love, redemption and, as he says, “finding the light in a dark place”.

In his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech, Fraser, 54, thanked director Darren Aronofsky: “I was in the wilderness and I probably should’ve left a trail of breadcrumbs.

“But you found me … and you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.”

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (February 16 release), based on a true story about a group of women who experienced abuse in an isolated religious community and starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy has been Oscar-nominated for best picture and best screenplay (adapted).

And Irish actor Paul Mescal – set to play Lucius, the adult adopted son of Maximus in Gladiator 2 – has received an Oscar nomination for best actor in indie flick Aftersun (out on February 23).

Described as one of the best films to be made last year, it tells the story of a daughter-father relationship that goes between past and present and is set in a Turkish holiday resort.

Here’s what else is out this month.

Knock at the Cabin – in cinemas now

This American apocalyptic, psychological thriller, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and newcomer child actor Kristen Cui.

The official synopsis reads: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Andre Rieu in Dublin – in cinemas now

Much-loved the world over, Andre Rieu has the audience dancing in the aisles as he and his largely female Johann Strauss orchestra perform a raft of classical hits.

It is the smiling violinist’s first filmed concert in the Irish capital in over 20 years and exclusive to cinemas. Not sure if you’ll be allowed to dance and sing along.

Titanic – February 9 – 25th anniversary special

James Cameron made Oscar history with Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and a young Leonardo DiCaprio, in 1997 when it won a record 11 Academy Awards including best picture, best director and best original song.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version is being re-released to cinemas in 4K 3D. Just to see the Titanic – the largest moving object at that point in time ever built – on the big screen is worth a visit.

The Son – February 9

Australian-born, New York-based Hugh Jackman stars in this emotional family drama about dysfunctional relationships and teenage trauma.

Jackman (The Greatest Showman, Wolverine) gives one of the best performances of his career as a divorced lawyer who looks after his troubled son.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – February 9

One for a good old-fashioned girl’s night out, maybe.

It’s pitched as being released “just in time for Valentine’s Day” and is the third instalment of the blockbuster Magic Mike franchise, starring Channing Tatum.

Reprising his role as Mike Lane, he takes to the stripping and dancing stage after a well-earned break, not to mention the business deal which went wrong, and heads to the UK with a wealthy socialite Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 16

Thank you, Marvel Studios.

Everyone’s favourite Ant-Man is finally flying again, with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) doing a fine job getting in and out of some nasty situations.

In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Lang and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), are all back exploring the really complicated Quantum Realm.

They run into trouble, of course, but get out of it just in the nick of … time.

Women Talking – February 18

The film follows a group of Mennonite women who discover they’ve been drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted – not by strangers, but by brothers, husbands, and neighbours in their own isolated community.

The men leave to bail out several offenders.

The women secretly gather in a remote hayloft with a single goal: To decide as a group whether to stay, to fight back, or to leave and forge a new future.

Aftersun – February 23

Normal People‘s Mescal celebrated with a night on the town after hearing he’d been nominated for best actor for Aftersun, the only nomination the film received at this year’s Oscars.

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful,” Mescal said.

Cocaine Bear – February 23

The story goes something like this: After a 220kg black bear breathes in, and consumes, a bag of cocaine he takes off through the Northern Georgia forest in a drug-fuelled, crazy rampage, bumping into police, criminals, tourists and teenagers.

Is it based on a true story?

You bet it is, but the truth is more tragic than this masterpiece of cinema.