Gone are the days of driving through Hollywood just to catch a glimpse of your favourite celebrity’s luxury private, multi-million dollar digs in a double-decker bus crammed with tourists.

You can already experience what it’s like to live like the rich and famous by renting a celeb’s own home.

However, Hollywood actor and producer Seth Rogen (The Interview, Pam and Tommy) has taken it one step further.

He is included – for part of the night – in the booking, and you can make pottery together!

So much fun!

Located in the heart of Los Angeles, The Green Hornet star is sharing his space, and his self-made ceramics and Housegoods from his cannabis company, Houseplant.

“What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking? Well, it’s stocked with some of our favourite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our new Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!),” he writes in his pitch to prospective Airbnbers.

There’s mid-century styling, LA views, you can listen to his record collection, just hang out or enjoy a fully stocked refrigerator, which he invites you to “eat it all”.

“During your stay, you will get a glimpse into my creative process with opportunities to throw some pottery with ME in the in-house studio.

“I’m a pretty good teacher!” he writes, offering the place for just three nights in February at a cost of $59 per night.

Only downside?

It doesn’t look like the house has got space for a James Franco-style party – it’s set up for two guests only, so one bed and one bathroom.

If you’re after a bigger celeb house – albeit with no action or stunts from the owner – there’s a selection of other rentals across the globe to whet your celebrity obsession appetite.

Off the back of the second season of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Sicily, the expansive villa rented out by the four gay men who lure Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) to her death, is available.

Unattainable, too.

It’s a minimum three-night stay at Villa Tasca, which will set you back a cool $25,000.

According to Airbnb, you can still rent out several celebrity homes, but keep in mind most of them were formerly owned by the stars, not current ones.

The Garden Gingerbread House : A quaint Airbnb rental nestled in lush Makawao on the paradisiacal island of Maui was home to rock guitar legend Jimi Hendrix while filming Rainbow Bridge – $406 per night.

: A quaint Airbnb rental nestled in lush Makawao on the paradisiacal island of Maui was home to rock guitar legend Jimi Hendrix while filming Rainbow Bridge – $406 per night. Sony and Cher’s former house: The one-bedroom 1954 Greta Grossman-designed house is fully remodelled, features a treehouse view of the San Fernando Valley, and is close to Warner Bros. and Universal Studios (30-night minimum stay).

Cabo Villa: Once home to Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, the luxury, four-bedroom home is set within an exclusive community and situated atop a cliff overlooking the Playa Del Rey beach ($1400 per night).

Rogen has the best sell, though.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” Rogen said in a statement, reported Variety.

“Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”