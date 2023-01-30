Katy Perry is shattering the “antiquated” notion that people can’t be friends – or family – with their partner’s exes.

The pop hitmaker, engaged to Orlando Bloom, spoke about her friendship with Bloom’s ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, at this year’s G’day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret model and founder and CEO of her hugely popular Kora Organics beauty line, attended to collect an Excellence in Arts award.

Perry presented the award and was positively glowing about Kerr, who she called her “sister from another mister”.

The singer acknowledged that people might be surprised to see her honouring Bloom’s ex – but called the assumption the pair wouldn’t get along as “antiquated”.

“Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda. That doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives,” she told the star-studded audience.

“And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love,” she said.

“And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations.”

Perry was also full of praise for Kerr’s entrepreneurial efforts.

“Tonight, you might think I am dressed as a firework,” Perry joked, dressed in a gold Zimmermann outfit, referencing her hit song.

“But you would be sorely mistaken. I am dressed as my all-time favourite facial moisturiser in the whole world.

“The ‘Turmeric Glow Moisturiser’ from Kora Organics, created by Miranda Kerr, introduced to me by Flynn Bloom,” she said, giving a shoutout to Kerr and Bloom’s 12-year-old son.

Perry said she was “proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty,” adding that Kerr was “dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking-hot bod”.

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family. It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with.”

The lovefest continued backstage and all through the night, with Perry and Kerr sharing air kisses before the event started.

They continued to update their social media accounts all through the night, having a laugh on the red carpet and singing along to tributes for the late Olivia Newton-John.

Perry and Kerr later took to the stage along with Aussie stars Paul Hogan and Delta Goodrem to sing I Still Call Australia Home.

However, it appears Perry may not have been prepared for the rendition.

From the wide-eyed, shocked expression on her face, it became painfully obvious that she didn’t know the lyrics.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr joke around backstage

‘Four happy parents’

This time it was Perry paying tribute to Kerr, but the love is definitely mutual.

Kerr wrote on her Instagram story that she “wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to introduce me tonight”.

And in her cover story for LVR magazine in 2022, Kerr was full of praise for Perry and their blended family.

“I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along,” Kerr said.

“When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask: ‘Is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what.”

In a February 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Kerr said that she had much respect for Perry, and that they had “gotten along since day one”.

Kerr married Lord of the Rings actor Bloom in 2010, and the couple welcomed son Flynn in 2011.

They announced they were parting ways in 2013, and said they would “love, support and respect each other” despite their separation.

Kerr and Bloom both soon found new partners, and kept their promise.

Kerr began dating Snapchat founder Spiegel in 2015, and they tied the knot in 2015.

They share two children – four-year-old Hart, and three-year-old Myles.

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 after crossing paths at a Golden Globes after-party.

They briefly separated in 2017, before they reconciled and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

In 2020, Perry revealed the couple was expecting their first child in her music video for Never Worn White.

They welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August that year, two days before the release of Perry’s sixth studio album Smile.