Between the Australian Open, a shock resignation and Brendan Fraser getting everything he deserves, our top videos reveal what has happened this week.

While Jacinda Ardern announced her exit from politics, the UK’s Prime Minister found himself in trouble when he neglected to do the most basic thing when in a car.

Nick Kyrgios is out of the Australian Open, but clearly he was still in the minds of some reporters, which led to a hilariously awkward encounter with his best friend, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Speaking of Kokkinakis, he was knocked out of the Australian Open by Andy Murray, who celebrated in a spectacular way.

Have a video you want us to see for next week? Tag us on social media at #TNDVoW.

Jacinda Ardern’s tearful announcement

On Thursday, New Zealand’s Prime Minister shocked the world and announced she would resign before the 2023 election.

“I hope in return, I leave behind a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused,” Ms Ardern said.

“That you can be your own kind of leader – one that knows when it’s time to go.”

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ awkward press moment

After his win in round one of the Australian Open, Kokkinakis sat down to answer some questions, but one reporter had a really awkward slip.

Andy Murray celebrates mammoth win

British tennis player Andy Murray went head-to-head with Kokkinakis for five hours and 45 minutes in round two.

Despite it being just after 4am, the crowd erupted when Murray won.

Puppy goes sledding

In a very sweet TikTok video, a tiny little dog is seen dragging a sled up a small hill.

Then it’s time to jump in, and slide down the hill.

Brendan Fraser’s speech

After winning Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards this week for his performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser gave an emotional speech.

“If you, like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea.

“I want you to know that if you can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

UK Prime Minister’s gaffe

Rishi Sunak has had to apologise after he shared a video of him in a moving car, without wearing a seat belt.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister then had to reiterate Mr Sunak “believes everyone should wear a seat belt”.

Robots changing the game

In a very surreal video, Boston Dynamics has showed off how humanoid robots can work alongside humans.

Atlas, the company’s state-of-the-art robot, manipulates its surroundings to help get a builder his tools in the video.

Woodside protest

Protestors in Western Australia made their point about sacred Indigenous art being allegedly destroyed by Woodside Energy.

Tabby sees off cougar

Two felines have faced off in a hilarious video that was first shared to TikTok and then Twitter.

The cat had some courage from behind the glass door and hissed at the cougar, who was outside.

The two exchange snarls before one eventually grows tired of the game.

Seal tickles diver

A video has showcased why you shouldn’t leave your leg “unguarded” while diving.

Michael Boyd shared a hilariously sweet video of what happens when you do just that.

One seal latched on to his leg and then began tickling him, in the video which has been viewed millions of times across TikTok and Instagram.