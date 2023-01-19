Apple, on Thursday, treated fans of Ted Lasso to a moment from the final season, where Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is seen with AFC Richmond’s former kit man and assistant coach, Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed).

Spoiler alert, in season two, Ted and Nate parted ways.

In the final moments of the last season, it was revealed Nate had joined forces with Rebecca Welton’s ex-husband, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), and landed himself a coaching gig at West Ham United FC.

Rupert is seen in the background of the photo Apple released, standing between Ted and Nate as they look at each other – Ted seems to be smiling, while his former colleague looks defiant in his all-black suit.

“Time to win the whole f—ing thing,” Apple said on Twitter.

Apple also said the new season will come out during the northern hemisphere’s spring, so fans will only have to wait a few more months.

What happened in season two?

Ted and Nate’s parting of ways didn’t really come out of nowhere. It became clear throughout the season that Nate had some resentment towards his former mentor.

Nate was promoted at the end of the first season, joining Richmond’s coaching staff.

In the penultimate episode, Trent Crimm, from The Independent, reveals to Ted that Nate was his source for a story that revealed he had a panic attack during a match.

Which leads to Ted confronting Nate, who tells him he feels as though he had been neglected since the promotion.

It’s in the final episode we learn that Rupert had purchased West Ham and Richmond was promoted to the Premier League.

Fans were upset with Nate’s betrayal, but some expressed their belief he could redeem himself in the final season.

It’s likely we’ll get to see Ted and Nate’s teams battle it out in a match and surely there will be a moment where Rupert and Rebecca go head to head again.

Otherwise, we’ll find out the fate of Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones’ (Juno Temple) relationship, which was a focus of the second season.

We last saw Keeley telling Roy to go on a trip by himself as she builds her empire and insisted they were not breaking up.

But also in the last season, her former flame Jamie Tartt confessed his love for her. Roy did forgive him, but who knows how the three will end up.

We might get to see Sam Obisanya’s latest endeavour, as we learned he had leased a space for a Nigerian restaurant after turning down a lucrative offer from a Ghanaian billionaire.

Even though they called it quits, with Sam sticking with Richmond, there is a chance he and Rebecca might rekindle their romance.

Needless to say, the picture Apple shared sent fans into a frenzy, getting them excited for the final chapter of the acclaimed Apple Original.