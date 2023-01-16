Billy Bush reflects on last interview with Lisa Marie Presley

One of the journalists who spoke to Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes, just days before her death, said he felt “awful” and noticed “something was off” on the grey carpet.

Billy Bush, host on Extra, spoke to Presley, 54, just hours before she died last week, while she was at the Golden Globes with her mother, supporting Elvis, the biopic about her father’s life.

“I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain,” he told PEOPLE, also saying her death has left him feeling “pretty awful”.

Bush said they spoke about her father, Elvis, and Austin Butler’s award-winning portrayal of him in the movie.

“This is a woman who just encountered so much grief in her life,” Bush said.

On Thursday, US time, the 54-year-old was rushed to hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles.

Her death was later confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.

Presley is survived by her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, and her 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

Bush also spoke with FOX 11 about the interview and noted Presley was with talent manager, Jerry Schilling.

The host said he went down to greet her as it was clear to him that she would not be able to make it up on to the platform, he noted that she was clinging on to Schilling.

“She was very uneven in her balance, the speech was very slow,” he said.

“When the interview was over, I you know, I turned to my producer next to me and said ‘something’s off here’. So it was apparent to me that something was going on with her at that time.”

While he suspected there was something wrong, he did not anticipate Presley dying just two days after the ceremony.

He did also reiterate while Presley was “just a tad off in some way” during the interview, she was still cognisant.

Lisa Marie Presley to return to Graceland

Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father.

A representative for her daughter Riley Keough said Presley will be buried next to her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27.

The Graceland mansion, a popular tourist spot in the city, is the resting place for many members of the Presley family.

According to Page Six, Presley died after suffering another cardiac arrest after she was rushed to hospital on Thursday.

Sources told the publication she was declared brain dead upon arrival at the hospital and she was put in a medically-induced coma.

Her family then signed a do-not-resuscitate order, allegedly.

Just days before her death, Presley watched on as Austin Butler accepted his award for Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes for his role as Elvis Presley.

On stage, he thanked the Presley family.

“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he said.

Presley and Butler reportedly enjoyed a close friendship after he finished shooting Baz Luhrmann’s movie.

In a statement to E! News following her death, the actor said his heart was broken for her children and mother.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” he said.

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”