Creative movie marketing earns M3GAN big box office bucks

A horror film about a murderous AI doll has crushed box office expectations after deploying an unusual and creative marketing campaign.

While the first week of the new year is usually a snoozefest, android thriller M3GAN brought in $US30.2 million ($43.7 million) in its opening weekend.

It’s a remarkable result for the original, unfranchised film, which had a humble budget of just $US12 million ($17.3 million).

It’s even more impressive considering industry experts expected the film to make a much smaller splash at around $US17 million to $US20 million.

M3GAN even came close to knocking off James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $US45 million ($65.1 million) in box office sales, from the top spot.

While M3GAN has only just arrived in cinemas in the US, the doll has been in the minds of the public for months. The film’s viral marketing strategy ensured it had a considerable fan base before the movie even hit screens.

A quick summary

M3GAN is the story of a killer AI doll that embarks on a murderous rampage in a bid to protect her owner.

M3GAN, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, was developed and made by Gemma (Allison Williams), who gifts it to niece Cady (Violet McGraw).

Cady is the sole survivor of a car accident that killed her parents. She quickly depends on M3GAN as a friend and somewhat of a guardian, with the doll reminding her to do household tasks and teaching her life lessons.

After quickly bonding with Cady, M3GAN forms a fierce attachment and becomes self-aware. She then heads on a killing spree, determined to protect her new best friend.

The film’s subject is extremely timely, as society debates the role AI technology, like Dall-E mini, ChatGPT and LensaAI, plays in our lives.

But M3GAN has also struck a chord thanks to its viral marketing strategy.

Self-aware marketing

M3GAN isn’t the only one who is self-aware – so is the film’s marketing strategy.

When a film is first announced, movie studios often launch a bland, nondescript social media account.

Typically, all you’ll find are snippets of the film, production photos and promotional materials.

M3GAN has turned this strategy on its head.

Rather than follow the run-of-the-mill strategy, M3GAN’s many accounts, all called @meetm3gan, have a far more personal touch – one that gives a look into the doll’s mind.

She’s very much conscious and aware of her surroundings, commenting on the latest pop culture and trending memes.

M3GAN proved she was in-the-know in October when she shared her own version of the Halloween costume meme.

And she continued to insert herself into online controversies.

When Celine Dion was remarkably left off of Rolling Stone’s Best 200 Singers of All Time list, M3GAN made it known that she, too, was snubbed.

Sure, it’s all a bit of fun, but what’s the point of all this?

Well, it meant that M3GAN had built a mega following before the film had even hit cinemas.

If you doubt us, people were dressing up as M3GAN for Halloween in 2022 – just weeks after the trailer dropped.

From glancing at M3GAN’s social media comments, which are filled with praise like ‘Yas Queen’ and ‘Love you bestie’, it’s clear the doll has found her people.

The viral moment

Just as Netflix’s Wednesday earned a tasty boost thanks to Jenna Ortega’s viral dance performance, M3GAN also began to thrive off its own spooky routine.

As soon as the trailer came out in October, all people could talk about was M3GAN’s spooky dance moves.

In the trailer, she dances towards a terrified Ronny Chieng, performing ‘The Snake’, a bizarre octopus-like jiggle, and a no-handed cartwheel before running after her next victim.

The routine has become the film’s best marketing tool, with M3GANs appearing all over to emulate her moves.

M3GAN has been spotted in public stunts, including movie theatres, popular landmarks and even late-night television.

Earlier this week, M3GAN ‘interrupted’ Allison Williams’ chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, hanging back on the stairs to perform her haunting choreography.

And a horde of M3GAN dolls even popped up at the Los Angeles Chargers NFL game, leaving onlookers delighted and slightly disturbed.

And just in case we haven’t already convinced you, never underestimate the power of a viral dance.

The hashtag #m3gan has an astonishing 974 million views on TikTok, followed closely by #m3ganmovie (408.3 million) and #m3ganedit (107.8 million).

And Universal Pictures is apparently so impressed that there are already plans for a sequel, Deadline reports.

M3GAN director Gerard Johnson told Variety he was certainly open to more M3GAN in the future.

“There are so many ideas that we had and facets of M3GAN’s personality that we wanted to explore. I totally think there’s there’s more to say. And I know that M3GAN would have more to say,” he said.

“I would love to do another one. Hopefully soon, while it’s still fresh in everyone’s minds.”

M3GAN is in Australian cinemas now.