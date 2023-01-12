Celeste Barber is on the February cover of Marie Claire magazine – before the premiere of her Netflix series – and looking a little different from her Instagram content.

Usually, Barber is making light of raunchy Instagram content and providing some well-needed relief and comfort to her millions of followers.

But the viral sensation left fans and followers stunned when the cover of Marie Claire‘s ‘Wellness Issue’ was unveiled.

The February issue comes out before Barber’s latest endeavour, Wellmania, is released.

It is an adaptation of author and journalist Brigid Delaney’s book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness, on Netflix from March 29.

“When food writer and human tornado Liv (Celeste Barber) has a major health crisis, she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude,” the synopsis says.

“After she scores a once-in-a lifetime job that will catapult her into the American mainstream, a series of unfortunate events in Australia sees her banned from re-entering the States unless she fixes her health.

“Throwing herself body first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quick, and reclaim her old life.”

Joining Barber on the small screen is Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, Remy Hii, Alexander Hodge, Virginie Laverdure and Johnny Carr.

Benjamin Law is one of the series’ co-executive producers and created the comedy alongside Delaney.

Back in December 2021, Barber spoke about how she was excited to be telling this Australian story, in an eight-part series, to a global audience with Netflix.

“I’m so excited about this project. The whole team is awesome,” she said, according to TV Blackbox.

“We’ve been working on it for a while and I’ve been busting to tell everyone about it. I’m drawn to projects that centre around interesting, dynamic and complex lead female characters and that’s exactly what Wellmania is.”

Incredible detail behind magazine shoot

When Barber shared pictures from the Marie Claire photo shoot to Instagram, her legions of fans, famous and non-famous, showered her in compliments.

She thanked her supporters for the love on her Instagram stories and revealed she actually did the shoot with a fractured coccyx.

She also revealed in that same video she had a coccyx ring in the passenger seat of the car with her.

In her interview with the magazine, Barber opened up about finding her audience.

“I was never sexy and cool. I mean I’m super sexy and super cool now, but we just weren’t really allowed to be if it wasn’t our currency,” she told Marie Claire.

“If you weren’t like super-duper hot from birth then step aside. I found my audience and I think they’re kind of sick of stepping aside.”