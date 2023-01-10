The Golden Globes mark the official start of the 2023 awards season for actors, producers, movie houses and streaming giants.

As the stars gather – hoping to take home the big nods, including best picture, best actor, actress and director – the Globes will screen exclusively in Australia on Stan on Wednesday, starting with arrivals at 11am (AEDT).

Hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael, a who’s who of Hollywood – with a few exceptions, including Brendan Fraser (The Whale) – will pack out the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the three-hour ceremony, to be broadcast live from noon.

Grey carpet and a tent marquee

After organisers checked the weather forecast – rain and a low of 16 degrees Celsius – they decided to ditch archways and build a tent marquee for guests to enter the hotel’s ballroom.

“The carpet is a beautiful grey colour that goes with the new palette for the year, which is blush tones and coral … you’ll be enclosed in a big tent, so no one should be worried,” executive producer Dionne Harmon told Variety.

What about inside?

“We looked back at the Ciro’s nightclub on Sunset Boulevard, which is now home to The Comedy Store and where the show happened many years ago, and we used that as inspiration,” Harmon said.

“It’s like a modern supper club with a nod to old Hollywood. When you walk in, you feel like you’re in this swanky supper club.

“There will be beautiful big magnums of Moet on each table so the Champagne will be flowing.”

Will it be like old times?

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, the Golden Globes are one of the few awards ceremonies to include motion picture and television achievements, celebrating the best films, musicals, comedies, animations, non-English films, TV dramas, limited series and anthologies made for television.

Following the highly publicised Globes controversies over the past two years over diversity and ethics issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, CNN reports the turnout might not be as glitzy and glamorous as it was previously.

So let’s see who will be recognised in film and TV, who will take home those gold statuettes, and who will deliver the funniest and most controversial moments to kick off awards season.

Award favourites

The Golden Globes split the best motion picture category into two – best drama, and best musical or comedy.

The Banshees of Inisherin led all movies with eight nominations, while the Avatar and Top Gun sequels will face off against Elvis, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, and Tar – the story of a manipulative conductor, for the top prize of best drama film.

Banshees, a dark comedy about a man trying to repair a friendship, will compete with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness for best musical or comedy.

Australian Cate Blanchett was nominated for best drama actress for the lead role in Tar, alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King and Ana de Armas for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Best actor nominees included Austin Butler for his portrayal of music legend Elvis Presley, Daniel Craig for Glass Onion and Colin Farrell for Banshees.

This year 115 films from 67 countries were submitted for the best non-English language film, with All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) tipped to take home best film.

Margot Robbie (Babylon), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Hugh Jackman (The Son) and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) are also up for awards.

TV series that were just as hot

In television categories, comedy Abbott Elementary scored eight nominations, followed by royal family drama The Crown.

In TV categories, Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max and Netflix tied with 14 nods each.

Best actress nominations include Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon, Laura Linney for crime drama Ozark, and Zendaya for Euphoria.

Best actor nominations went to Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Kevin Costner for Yellowstone and Adam Scott for Severance.

Ah, the speeches

The Globes, known for their booze-fuelled ceremony and status as Hollywood’s party of the year, have always been home to some legendary speeches.

Who could forget Hugh Grant’s Four Weddings and a Funeral acceptance speech (“It’s tragic how much I’m enjoying getting this …”)?

Or in 1998, Christine Lahti creating infamous winner-in-the-bathroom confusion, which prompted an impromptu performance by Robin Williams.

And then there was a tearful Ving Rhames deciding to give away his Golden Globe to a confused Jack Lemmon.