Marvel star Jeremy Renner was treated to a “spa day” while he recovers in hospital after a freakish snow plough accident that required emergency surgery.

The 51-year-old actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been giving brief updates on social media about his condition.

On Friday (Australian time) he shared a video of him getting pampered in hospital.

“A ‘not no [sic] great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

In the footage, he is wearing an oxygen mask and a plastic cap while lying in his bed and being treated to a scalp massage.

While the actor seems to be a little groggy, he did appear to be in good spirits in the video.

“That was the first shower in definitely a week or so, gross,” he said.

Renner was injured on New Years Day when he was clearing snow off his driveway so family members could leave his Nevada home.

According to CNN, Renner was “completely crushed” by the snowcat, which weighed some 6.3 tons.

His family previously told Extra he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and he required surgery on January 2.

Watch Jeremy Renner's hospital bed 'day spa'

Fan and stars send their love

This wasn’t the first update he provided to his fans.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram on January 4, posting a picture of himself in hospital with nasal tubes.

“I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

His MCU colleague led tributes after the news broke of the accident.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the franchise, passed on his love and said Renner was “tough as nails”, while Chris Hemsworth hoped he would have a “speedy recovery”.

The love and support kept pouring in when Renner shared the “spa day” video to Twitter.

“We’re all rooting for ya brother,” Actor Xander Berkeley said on Twitter.

“Cheers to the big improvement.”

Renner clears snow from his property

Horror crash investigated

The crash that landed Renner in the hospital is being investigated by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is trying to determine whether the snowplow machine malfunctioned when it ran over Renner.

The 911 call to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was obtained by CNN and detailed how Renner was “completely crushed” by the snowplow.

In the call log, the dispatcher noted that Renner was moaning loudly, and he was bleeding from the head, CNN reported.

At a press conference following the accident, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam noted that Renner had a huge impact within his local community.

Sheriff Balaam said Renner was an honorary deputy sheriff who was very popular with children in the area.

He said in the past, Renner had taken part in the community’s ‘Shop with a Sheriff’.

“I can guarantee they [the children] will never forget that moment that they got, he shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interact with the kids,” the sheriff said.

“So he’s had a huge impact, not only in this office, in helping us with our outreach with ‘Shop with the Sheriff’, which is our biggest event, but throughout the community, he has been very generous.”