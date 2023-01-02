Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin says several spin-off series of the hit show have been “shelved” amid behind-the-scenes drama at HBO.

HBO, which houses the acclaimed original series and recent spin-off House of the Dragon, is in the middle of a major shakeup that will see its streaming service, HBO Max, merge with Discovery+.

Consequently, HBO has slashed several projects that were in the works, including Gordita Chronicles, Love Life, the Batgirl film and the Degrassi revival, in an effort to cut costs.

Now, in a new blog post, Martin said the unrest at HBO has also caused troubles for the many GoT projects in the works.

“A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead.” Martin said.

“You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

The six projects in limbo

The first official Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, debuted to rave reviews in August.

But that’s not all HBO has in store for the world of Westeros. There are reportedly six other spin-offs in development – some of which may have been newly axed.

Back in June, Martin confirmed that a spin-off about Jon Snow was in development, titled SNOW for now.

The show will reportedly pick up where Game of Thrones left off, and follow Snow and the Wildlings after he was exiled and sent north of the Wall.

SNOW appears to be the passion project of Kit Harington, who portrayed the character in the original series.

According to Martin, Harington presented the concept for the project to HBO – a fact corroborated by GoT co-star Emilia Clarke.

A prequel series is also in the works to detail the early years of House of the Dragon’s Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA ‘The Sea Snake’.

It’s unclear whether HOTD star Steve Toussaint will be playing double duty and playing the character in the original and the spin-off.

The series is reportedly the furthest along in development of all the spin-off projects. However, it’s still yet to be formally approved by HBO.

Another spin-off is also in the works about the legendary war queen Nymeria, who ruled over the city of Dorne.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Arya Stark named her dire wolf Nymeria back in Season 1.

Titled 10,000 Ships, the story would take place about 1000 years before Season 1 of Game of Thrones.

Two more projects are also in their infancy – Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on Martin’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms novellas, and Flea Bottom, which would detail the lives of those living in the poorest part of King’s Landing.

To round off the long list of projects, HBO is also reportedly interested in creating an animated GOT series.

But with HBO cutting costs here, there and everywhere, it’s uncertain if this concept will get off the ground.

Congratulations are in order

The news that all the above could be in limbo comes as a surprise to fans, especially given the huge popularity of House of the Dragon.

The series shattered several records set in place by the original series, with its first episode becoming HBO’s biggest series debut on record.

In his blog post, Martin also congratulated the HOTD cast on their recent award season nominations.

“Oh, and awards season is at hand, and congratulations are due to HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and Emma D’Arcy for their Golden Globes nominations, and to Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and the show for the Critic’s Choice Award nods,” he wrote.

“Well deserved. Finger and toes crossed for all of them. But hey, when the Emmy nominations come out, I will be hoping that Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke, and Emily Carey get some love as well. They were all extraordinary.”

As for the long-anticipated Winds of Winter novel, Martin promised fans that it was on his to-do list.

“Oh, and did I forget WINDS OF WINTER? No, of course I didn’t. But if I ever did, I know you folks will remind me.”