The Ferguson Report: Australia won’t start next cold war until the subs arrive

The final Ferguson Report of 2022 predicts the fake news headlines of 2023 …

GOVERNMENT FINALLY ADMITS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE GOVERNMENT

The Albanese government has reluctantly admitted that everything is now their fault.

A Labor doctor of spin spun, “But the fact that everything is now our fault is the last government’s fault. If Scott Morrison had won the election, we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

The honeymoon is over for Labor. So they’ve shifted straight into divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Greens, Teals and independents are in the sweet spot. “Everything is our idea but nothing is our fault.”

Labor would love to pass the buck. But they don’t have any.

NEIGHBOURS MOVE BACK IN

The TV serial drama Neighbours will return, after visiting its Aunty Kylie in Townsville.

A TV executive responsible for sending Neighbours to an undisclosed location has had the brilliant idea of bringing it back to an undisclosed network.

The Free-To-Wear TV Executives Guild said, “This is the best new/old idea we’ve had since we brought back Mother And Son, Family Feud and Mcleod’s Daughters’ Daughters’ Daughters.”

SKY AFTER WHAT-THE-DARK

Sky News has been proven right about everything.

They’ve updated Dorothea Mackellar’s poem to ‘I Love A Sunburnt Country Underwater’.

A spokeswoman said, “We can look forward to annual once-in-a-century droughts, and flooding rains once-in-a-lifetime after time.”

USA SAYS OUR SUBMARINES WILL BE HERE ANY SECOND. HONEST.

The United States promises Australia will get nuclear submarines as soon as it’s too late.

A US admirable Admiral said, “The Aussies will pay for them, of course. But we won’t explain how to enrich their uranium fuel or fix the flyscreens. This is what we call ‘Mutually Assured Obstruction’.”

A defence spokeswoman denied Australia is starting a cold war. “We are fighting an unwaged war against an unidentified enemy. You never know where they might not be hiding.”

SCOTT MORRISON STAYING IN PARLIAMENT UNTIL EVERYONE FORGETS

Australia’s most employed man still has a job at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Scott became prime minister because it was God’s will,” said Scott. “Inexplicably, at the last election, God backed the non-practising Catholic. Even the Almighty finds that mysterious.”

As for Morrison’s future, he could start a new ministry. He’s very good at that.

