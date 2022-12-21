Live

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has distanced herself from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next Netflix project – despite apparently having a starring role.

It follows Tuesday’s release by the streaming giant of a trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming series, Live to Lead, which features seven “extraordinary leaders”.

Among them is Ms Ardern, who appears several times.

On Wednesday, the PM’s office issued a statement to clarify that her only involvement in the project was in March 2019 – a year before Harry and Meghan announced they were quitting royal duties – and was organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The duke and duchess’ Archewell Productions is named as executive producer of Live to Lead. Made by NZ production company Blackwell & Ruth, the Nelson Mandela Foundation program also features interviews with now-deceased US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

At the time, Ms Ardern apparently had no idea she would have any part in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal, reported to be worth more than $100 million.

On Wednesday, The New Zealand Herald reported she was “blindsided” and had never spoken to the couple about the series. Harry and Meghan visited New Zealand on a royal tour in late 2018, completing several engagements with Ms Ardern.

“In early March 2019, the Prime Minister was approached by the Mandela Foundation to participate in a project to develop accessible resources on key attributes of leadership targeted at aspiring young leaders around the world, based off a one-hour interview,” a statement read.

Ms Ardern’s interview was conducted in November 2019 and published as a book called I Know This to Be True in March 2020.

“Originally we were advised the outputs would be printed and digital books, short films and audiobooks,” her statement said.

“In March 2021, the Nelson Mandela Foundation advised the Prime Minister’s office they had secured an agreement with Netflix to broadcast the series of interviews, including the 2019 interview with the Prime Minister.

“In May this year the Prime Minister’s office was notified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would introduce the series; noting this was nearly 2½ years after the interview had been recorded and permission for its use by the Mandela Foundation had already been provided.

“All communication throughout has been with the foundation (there has been no communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the project).”

Britain’s Times newspaper described Ms Ardern’s statement as “not so much a snub, more of a diplomatic put-down”.

The controversy comes less than a week after the final episodes of the California-based couple’s explosive six-part Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, in which they shared extraordinary details about “the institution” and their move to the US.

PM ‘most likely’ would have declined to be involved

The official Netflix synopsis says the Live to Lead episodes – each 25 minutes long – will feature leaders reflecting “on their legacies” and will “share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity”.

“Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change,” it says.

The NZ Herald reported a spokesman for the PM said they were told the royal couple would “introduce the series”.

“[Ms] Ardern would have been likely to turn down any involvement in a Meghan and Harry project, so as not to be seen to be taking a side in the increasingly ugly fight between the pair and the royal family, headed by King Charles,” the national daily wrote.

In the two-minute Live to Lead trailer, Harry and Meghan, wearing matching black outfits, feature heavily as they introduce the series.

Harry says Nelson Mandela was the inspiration for the documentary, quoting the former South African president, saying: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived”.

Adds Meghan: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead”.

Harry again: “It’s about people who have made brave choices”, before Meghan says “to fight for change and to become leaders”.

According to an earlier statement from the foundation, it was proud to launch the series in collaboration with its long-standing publishers Blackwell & Ruth and Archewell.

“It is our collective hope that this series will advance the legacy of Nelson Mandela in an innovative way, reaching a truly global audience,” it said.

Live to Lead premieres on Netflix on December 31