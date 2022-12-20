Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed more information about his intentions for the DC Universe, announcing that no actor is safe from recasting.

Gunn was recruited by DC Studios back in October to lead the company’s cinematic universe.

The DCU has been playing catchup to Marvel’s hugely successful MCU since the former launched in 2013 with Man of Steel.

Ever since, DC’s titles haven’t quite lived up to expectations, with films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Adam proving to be box-office flops.

Now, Gunn has been tasked with reviving the flailing franchise – and he has made it clear that no one is safe while he’s cleaning house.

‘Untrue theory’

Given the huge success of The Suicide Squad – both the original and the sequel – many fans had assumed that this portion of the DCU would remain untouched.

The first Suicide Squad film featured a swathe of A-list actors, including Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Viola Davis – with Pete Davidson and Idris Elba joining for the 2021 sequel.

Robbie, who plays the Joker’s loveable sidekick Harley Quinn, also starred in her dedicated spin-off, Birds of Prey (2020).

But it appears that even the most beloved actors in the DCU aren’t necessarily safe from Gunn’s overhaul.

Gunn made the admission in response to a tweet, in which a fan pondered what the DCU would be like with recasting all the characters except for those in Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, another DC project starring John Cena.

Gunn made it clear that such rumours were categorically “untrue” – and that even the members of The Suicide Squad may be subject to recasting.

“I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We’re not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Superman shocker

Gunn was recruited by DC Studios to save its dying superhero universe.

And with Gunn a producer of Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, many assumed he would know best.

But after a handful of shocking announcements, fans are now questioning his judgment.

Just last week, Gunn abruptly removed what many considered to be the best part about the DCU – Henry Cavill as Superman.

Cavill has played Superman since 2013’s Man of Steel, and announced in October he would be returning to play the iconic character.

But it appears that Gunn cut short Cavill’s time in the DCU, with the British actor sharing the news on social media.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he wrote.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

The mix-up was apparently the consequence of unfortunate timing.

Cavill’s return as Superman was reportedly decided before Gunn and co-chair Peter Safran formally began at DC Studios on November 1.

Gunn said that while Cavill’s time as Superman was up, Cavill could still remain involved with DC Studios.

In what role that would be, however, remains unclear.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over the moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn said on Twitter.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Addressing the backlash

Among the bombshell revelations, multiple sources say that Wonder Woman 3, led by Patty Jenkins, will not moving forward.

With DC fans now losing their Superman and Wonder Woman duo, there has been plenty of backlash online.

But Gunn says he’s standing firm, and addressed DC fans’ reactions in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” he said.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

He said public opinion would not change his plans for the DCU.

“No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions,” Gunn said.

“We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.

“But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists and custodians in helping to create a wide and wonderful future for DC.”

And it appears that Cavill isn’t the only DC star left disappointed by behind-the-scenes happenings.

Black Adam star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shocked the internet this week when fans discovered he had unfollowed the official Instagram accounts for Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Black Adam was released in October to mixed reviews from critics, and earned a modest $US389 million worldwide – barely making any profit.

The Rock, at one point, was hugely passionate about Black Adam, having long pushed for DC to make a movie adaption for the comic book.

He is yet to announce his formal separation from DC. However, in social media speak, an ‘unfollow’ is widely regarded as something of a public statement.