It’s impossible to know what Santa Claus is preparing to watch or stream on Christmas Day, after his big year making presents for millions of kids … and an ever bigger night on the clock with his nine reindeer.

He’s had so many cookies, milk and beer over the past 24 hours, all he wants to do is undo the belt of his thick red pants, sit and reflect, and zone out on some serious television.

His exhausted best friends – Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph – are out the back munching away on carrots, and Mrs Claus is just relieved the year ended on a high.

So, all is quiet in Father Christmas’ cosy home just north of Norway somewhere.

He’s paid up all his subscriptions for Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Foxtel, BritBox, Peacock, Disney, Prime Video and knows about the free-to-air channels and YouTube options in Scandinavia.

It could be a tear-jerker for him, maybe some nostalgia. He does secretly like the Grinch movie genre, appreciates Hollywood scriptwriters who go with “naughty-to-nice” themes for their lead characters, and loves any Elf films.

There’s also a new list on Santa’s list this year … forgotten gems and cable network specials that will complete the spirit of Christmas.

Thank you to Dolly Parton and her god-daughter Miley Cyrus for reminding us that Christmas is about giving, not taking, to The Simpsons for counting down their best Christmas shows, and to the much-loved British series Call the Midwife special (bring tissues).

A quick Sydney vox pop also suggests Silver Linings Playbook, The Devil Wears Prada, Shawshank Redemption, Mr and Mrs. Smith, Tropic Thunder, Terms of Endearment and Zero Dark Thirty.

So will you be the master of your destiny on Christmas Day, or take some suggestions from this list?

Good luck and Merry Christmas!