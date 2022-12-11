US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey’s “highly anticipated annual tradition” of her favourite presents to hand out to family, friends and work colleagues over Christmas includes a small Melbourne company that makes sweet-smelling hand cream.

When Winfrey started her Christmas list 26 years ago, her first gift suggestion back then was pyjamas – they’re still a favourite among a “whopping” 104 gift ideas that can be found on her website or directly through Amazon.

Small businesses – “think family-run, local makers, BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of colour] and woman-founded” – are celebrated again this year, continuing to help companies blossom following the crushing COVID pandemic.

“No matter who you’re shopping for – friends, spouse, favourite teacher, a new grand-baby – we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!” Winfrey wrote on her website.

She also reminds us why we buy gifts and exactly what the spirit of Christmas means: “I appreciate you. I see you. You matter to me.”

“Winfrey scours the consumer landscape each holiday season in search of the best gift ideas for everyone on your list – it’s a highly anticipated annual tradition,” according to Glamour magazine.

Adds The Hollywood Reporter: “Stumped shoppers have looked to the media mogul’s top picks round-up year after year for cool gift ideas, while lucky business owners can now proudly claim their seal of approval (aka marketing gold) by the superstar herself.”

Among those hitting the jackpot this year is Australian (Melbourne) brand Murphy & Daughters’ hand creams, which have been included in Oprah’s Favourite Things 2022 – the first Aussie company to be selected twice.

Owner Sarah Murphy told The New Daily it was like winning Lotto twice: “I actually couldn’t believe the news … being included once was incredible, but twice is truly extraordinary”.

The hand creams (including frangipani, lime, cucumber and green tea) are named after historically formidable and inspirational women like Frida Kahlo and Vida Goldstein: “Oprah is such an icon of female empowerment, so for my brand to be associated with hers is a great honour.”

“In fact, I might have to include an Oprah hand cream in the range!”

Australians spending large

Despite the December hike in interest rates, Australia’s largest national retail body, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has bumped up its pre-Christmas spending forecasts by another two billion, now predicting a record $66 billion will be spent in the November to December Christmas trading period.

The ARA holiday sales predictions with Roy Morgan forecast a record-breaking spend in the lead-up to Christmas which is up 6.4 per cent on last year’s spending.

“These are great results, however, it’s important to acknowledge that price increases are a factor in these numbers and are also driving Australians to spend to get in ahead of inflation,” says its chief executive officer Paul Zahra.

“Aussies truly plan to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas.

“It’s no surprise we are seeing a shift towards food and entertaining with the holiday period over the past two years spent in the shadow of lockdowns,” said Mr Zahra.

If you want to buy online, and appreciate Amazon’s fast turnaround delivery times (based on personal experience), there’s always Oprah!

So what else is on her list besides hand cream you ask?

The New Daily is here to help, as is Winfrey – her special touch is writing a review on each product she showcases.

Her heart-warming, funny and candid micro-stories just make you want to buy.

She loves softies. What are they? A fancy name for a tracksuit.

“When Gayle [King, close friend and CBS Mornings host) saw this, she immediately said, “I’m definitely getting this—the gray one and the blue one!” I live in Softies, and this ultra-soft lounger (it’s called Marshmallow fabric for a reason) works as well for running errands with some boots as it does for a cozy night in with a pair of snuggly socks.”

What about the sock pack that reminds her of underpants?

“Sure, socks are a practical present, but these feel special – and nostalgic. They remind me of the “seven days of undies” I wore as a kid. Each pair has an inspirational saying (like Be Mindful and Be Happy) to bring a little pep to your step.”

Spanx are a woman’s best friend.

“You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes. When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”

“Some people learned to make sourdough bread during lockdown; I learned to tie a headscarf,” she wrote for the Grace Eleyae all-satin knot turban.

Another tracksuit.

“A jumpsuit is my living, working, travelling uniform. I think I own more jumpsuits from this LA brand than any other. This one is made from the softest French terry. And since it zips up and down, bathroom breaks are a breeze.”

Don’t worry, there’s something for the blokes.

“Whether you’re a late-night jogger or have a furry friend who needs a before-bedtime walk, these clever caps from a Chicago-based women-owned company won’t leave you in the dark. Great for women and men, they have a rechargeable light with three brightness levels and come in a bunch of colours.”

And is she plugging PJs?

You bet she is.

“I know what I’ll be getting Gayle’s daughter, Kirby, and family. From Jessica Alba’s Honest Baby, these photo-worthy pajamas [sic] are sustainably made from organic cotton, and there’s sizing for everyone from grown-ups to toddlers, and even a matching bandana for your pet!”

Oprah’s 104 Favourite Things for Christmas 2022 can be found here.