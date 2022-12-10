TikTok has unveiled the videos Australians couldn’t get enough of this year – the crème de la crème of its 2022 content.

In its year in review, the video sharing platform revealed the vast interests and tastes of the nation’s TikTok creators and users.

Here’s a glimpse at what Aussies enjoyed on TikTok this year:

For You faves

For You faves make up some of the most memorable content Australians on TikTok consumed in 2022.

An adorable clip of Robert Irwin rescuing a blue-tongued lizard captured hearts, with the video finding a spot among the top four For You faves.

This comical ‘Australia meets America’ skit by @swag.on.the.beat was also among Aussie TikTok’s highly viewed clips.

TikTok taught me

Love it or not, TikTok has become a learning tool for many of its users worldwide, and Aussies are no exception.

Nestled in the various topics Aussies are curious about are how to spot a rare coin and a closer look at tap water.

The playlist

If you’ve found yourself humming a tune you just can’t place, asking yourself “Where have I heard that?”, chances are, it was from TikTok.

This category hosts those songs that we can’t get out of heads.

Featuring different interpretations of hits by British pop star Harry Styles and sounds from Kate Bush, ‘The playlist’ is home to tunes that took over this year. They include various covers and choreographed dances like this one by Nathan Lust, grooving to pop star Lizzo’s massive hit About Damn Time.

The hitmakers

Singer Dean Lewis topped this years list of TikTok hitmakers in Australia with his tear-jerker How Do I Say Goodbye, a song he penned for his father which was used in more than 90,000 videos on the platform.

The Kid LAROI continues to take the world by storm with the artist amassing more than 33 million likes across his posts on the video sharing platform.

Breakthrough stars

Known for casually whipping up restaurant-worthy eats from the comfort of his kitchen at home, chef Andy Hearnden has made a name for himself in the TikTok culinary world with 3.6 million followers.

Brothers Luke and Sassy Scott have also grown a large following taking on quirky challenges like their blind cola tasting challenge, which has clocked more than half a million views and upwards of 24,000 shares.

Big little communities

If there’s anything TikTok has shown us these last few years it’s that you can find a community for almost any interest.

And if you can’t find it on TikTok, why not start it?

Big little communities includes all the niche ecosystems users of the app build to cultivate their interests.

Topping the list in Australia, is @pretty.bookish a #BookTok page, showcasing an avid bookworm’s 12-hour binge-reading challenge.

Along with a how-to from #CoffeeTok on the perfect way to steam milk.

Eats on repeat

With food videos being some of the most viewed on TikTok, some of the food trends Aussies loved include a video showing how to make sushi rolls and a classic smashed avo toast.

Loved by TikTok

This category houses those #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt gadgets and trinkets.

Among the top products Aussies have been eyeing are a spill-proof bowl for your active toddler or baby, and a magnetised doona cover.

Global names

Around the world, pop star Lizzo was crowned the queen of TikTok as her hit single About Damn Time took over our screens, and British TV presenter Louis Theroux’s viral rap Jiggle Jiggle nabbed the title for one of the most-played songs of the year.