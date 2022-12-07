Australia’s film industry’s night of nights started with plenty of glamour as the stars headed down the AACTA award’s red carpet; then all eyes were on Russell Crowe as he took to the stage for his speech.

“The only expectation of someone who has decided to live a creative life is that you give – whether you’re a designer, a writer, director, actor, – the only expectation is that you give your skills, your intellect, everything is required in the process,” he said.

“Now that sounds simple, that when the lights go up, showtime. But that is a glamorous deception that there’s always a stage, a curtain, an audience, as a lot of you in this room know that deception of glamour is merely a marketing tool that we take advantage of when it suits us.

“Reality of a creative life is workdays that never finish, crippling impostor syndrome and the juggling act of trying to find a way to make a living in the gig economy.”

After scooping up a swathe of industry awards on Monday, it was Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis that shone brightest once again, winning four awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge’s role as Priscilla Presley.

The film won 11 AACTA Awards from 15 nominations across the two nights.

Two of the night’s biggest stars were Chris Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson, the latter presenting an award and making a crack at the Australian affair.

“I hosted the BAFTAs this year, look at me now,” Rebel Wilson deadpanned when she took to the stage. “Failing upwards!”

The Pitch Perfect star also took the opportunity to get in a few pithy remarks, with a special dig over the ‘outing’ she faced earlier this year.

“There’s been some big things that have happened in my life this year, big changes … I switched from dairy to soy,” she began.

Chris Hemsworth was presented with the AACTA Trailblazer Award by Russell Crowe, who said he only agreed to do the award if it was kept respectful and classy. That lasted for all the time it took to flash up a photo of Hemsworth from a much earlier – and shirtless – point in his career.

“Focusing on the achievements of the individual that we’re honouring. His versatility, his range, and his depth,” Crowe added, as more shirtless images were played.

In response, Hemsworth said he felt incredibly lucky to have a career in acting and have many adventures all over the world, crediting the people in the room for him being able to live out his dream.

He admitted he spent years watching Crowe’s film Gladiator, trying to replicate his demeanour for his own role in Thor, only to find himself starring opposite him in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“If you’re going to steal, steal from the best of them,” he said.

Back in the media room after receiving the award, Hemsworth said it is his goal to bring as many productions back to Australia as possible.

“I love working here and the talent, but also we have the opportunity to take advantage of such a diverse landscape.”

Stars dazzle on red carpet

As the stars slowly started arriving at Sydney’s Hordern Pavillon, one of the first was everyone’s favourite vet, Dr Chris Brown. Speaking to The New Daily, Brown said he was most excited about the catch-up he was about to have at the awards, saying he hadn’t seen many people in quite a while. Dr Brown also said he could not wait to hang out with the Living Room gang, but he was also keen just to hear Russell Crowe’s voice. Another star on the red carpet was Aisha Dee, nominated for her role in Sissy, who said she loves the film industry, as it is a form of escapism for her. “I like escaping to other worlds, even if they are worlds that are covered in dirt and mud,” she said, while admitting Sissy was filmed in just 21 days.

Massive winners in shock Some of the other big winners on the night were Leah Purcell, who won the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a film. Ms Purcell was emotional when she took to the stage, reflecting on what the award meant to her. Backstage she told The New Daily she was representing her mother, her nanna and her great-grandmother in the Indigenous element of The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson. “I also wanted to represent the women of the bush,” Purcell said. “I’m a little bush girl, I grew up in the bush and I knew how hard it was when the fires were coming through. “So, I did this for them.” Mystery Road: Origin won seven AACTA Awards across the two nights, including Best Drama Series, with Mark Coles Smith winning Best Lead Actor and Tuuli Narkle winning Best Lead Actress. Heartbreak High, the Netflix drama that resonated with audiences all over the world, was among the biggest winners of the night.